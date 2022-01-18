US targets sanctions against pro-Russian operatives as Blinken plans Ukraine-Russia meetings





The United States is preparing financial sanctions against pro-Russian agents in Ukraine as Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Europe to meet with Ukrainian leaders and his Russian counterpart, in a show of diplomacy and pressure that Washington hopes will dissuade Russia from invading its neighbour. , U.S. officials said.

As pressure mounts for the United States and its European allies to act quickly to deter Russian escalation, upcoming action against Ukrainians rather than the Russian government underscores some administrations’ reluctance to lash out directly to Moscow, officials said. The United States and its allies are hoping for a diplomatic breakthrough after four rounds of talks last week failed to narrow the gap between Moscow and Western countries.

The pending sanctions, which will freeze the assets of at least four people, could be announced as early as Thursday. They would be the latest in a series of actions under an executive order signed by President Biden last April that seeks to punish individuals associated with Russia’s foreign aggression.

The State Department declined to comment. The Treasury Department did not respond to a request for comment.

A military buildup along the Ukrainian border further strains ties between Russia and the United States, after clashes over cybercrime, expulsions of diplomats and a migrant crisis in Belarus. The WSJ explains what is deepening the rift between Washington and Moscow. Photo Composite/Video: Michelle Inez Simon

The US administration is seeking to thread the needle by targeting pro-Russian officials based in Ukraine while seeking to maintain cohesion on a broader, albeit shrinking, package, said Rachel Ziemba, deputy senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security. . The move is a way to signal concerns about the lack of progress in diplomacy, while trying to maintain cohesion.

US officials have not identified the individuals targeted by the sanctions. Since 2014, Moscow has fomented a separatist conflict in the east of the country, relying largely on friendly Russian-speaking Ukrainians who took up arms against government forces in Kiev. Ukraine has also accused the Kremlin of using its vast network of operatives in Ukraine to disrupt peace and foment division.

In recent months, Moscow has deployed more than 100,000 troops to border regions, raising fears that it is planning to invade its neighbor or is generating a crisis to wrest security concessions from the West. Russia has also moved tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, rocket launchers and other military equipment west from bases in the Far East, according to US officials and social media.

The United States urged Russia to defuse the situation by withdrawing its troops from the border region. Russia has said it has the right to move forces into its own territory and has denied plans to invade Ukraine. But he demanded concessions from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that would effectively rewrite the post-World War II security establishment on the European continent.

On Wednesday, Blinken will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, demonstrating the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty. Mr. Blinken will also discuss with U.S. diplomats and their families about State Department contingency planning, should Russia choose to step up further, a senior State Department official said. The security situation in Ukraine is seriously deteriorating, the official said, noting that the United States had warned Americans not to travel there.

The following day, Blinken will travel to Berlin to meet Germany’s new foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, to discuss allies’ preparations to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia if it invades Ukraine. The United States is considering a set of leveraged financial sanctions and export controls, while likely avoiding the most crippling energy and financial sanctions, U.S. officials have said.

Despite repeated assurances from the United States and its European allies that the fate of Ukraine would not be discussed without Kiev at the table, President Zelensky was left out of the final talks. Of the four rounds of talks over the past week, Ukrainian officials were only at the table on Thursday at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Current and former advisers to Mr. Zelensky say Moscow will not deal with the Ukrainian president because he refuses to submit to Moscow’s demands as the price of peace.

Mr. Blinkens’ visit to Kyiv follows visits by Ms. Baerbock of Germany and Canadian Foreign Minister Mlanie Joly. And earlier this week, a group of US senators met with Mr. Zelensky and other senior officials in Kyiv. The delegation, led by Sen. Rob Portman (R., Ohio), discussed US military aid to Ukraine, among other topics.

Mr Blinken spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday and the two are due to meet in Geneva on Friday in a sign that hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine standoff have not died, a senior official said. State Department official.

The White House on Tuesday described the escalating security situation along the Ukrainian border as extremely dangerous.

We were now at a stage where Russia could launch an attack in Ukraine at any time, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. She added that no options are on the table and warned of serious consequences if Russia invades Ukraine further.

On Monday, Lavrov said Western nations, with or without reason, threaten to impose sanctions on the Russian Federation almost daily. He added that he believed the United States and other NATO members would respond to Russia’s newly released list of demands regarding European security in the coming days.

Russia wants NATO to renounce future expansion in Ukraine and other former Soviet countries, curb the alliance’s ties with Ukraine and former Soviet states, and limit military deployments in the territory of member alliances from Eastern Europe.

The Biden administration has ruled out direct US military intervention inside Ukraine, but Mr Blinken is seeking European support for a major sanctions package to be rolled out if Ukraine is overrun. European countries have closer economic and financial ties with Moscow than the United States and would therefore suffer more collateral damage from any sanctions, hampering an agreement between the United States and Europe on a synchronized package of measures, said European officials.

—Ann M. Simmons in Moscow contributed to this article.

Write to Vivian Salama at [email protected] and William Mauldin at [email protected]

