Which one is more dysfunctional, the US or the UK? Ive created a global embarrassment index to figure it out | Arwa Madawi





For years I have a chronic condition that I was finally able to diagnose as Privileged Immigrant Psychiatric Syndrome (PIDS). Let me explain. A dozen years ago, I left my home country of England to go to New York and work. I have not escaped persecution, poverty, or a life of failure. I just wanted to live in America. There were more opportunities, I didn’t have to go through a suffocating class system and most importantly, my English accent gave me a competitive edge. Women are stunned by my vowel sound (I’m not making it up: they are stunned OK, I promise at least one woman is stunned). And everyone thought I was on condition to have tea with the queen.

Anyway, that’s the PI bit of PIDS. The D bit is this: When you spend a long time away from your home country, it’s easy to build a romantic version of it in your head. I became the cheerleader for all things UK. I also bought a Union Jack Welly and wore it proudly whenever it rained. As my long-suffering American wife attests, I took every opportunity to say how much Blighty is better than Stayside. We had an excellent health care system. We weren’t bullets. Our infrastructure was better. Our political system was not drenched in money and was less corrupt. Even our rain was better. Moving on, I talked about how Britain was infinitely superior to America.

Then Brexit happened. Suddenly the American press (and the rest of the world) began to see Britain with more skepticism. Like the value of my accent, Britain’s worldwide fame began to plummet. But the US did not feel superior for long. Shortly after Brexit, he was elected reality TV star president. Since then, the two countries have been racing to the bottom. Even in severe cases of PIDS, it’s hard to deny that the UK is a dumpster fire out of control. Whenever they think things can’t get any more ridiculous, they do. The other day it was reported that Boris Johnson had devised a strategy called Operation Save Big Dog to protect him from Partygate’s fallout. GB News announced that it would start broadcasting the national anthem every day with the start of a live broadcast in a dictatorial style. Today, I read a headline accusing Prince Andrew of verbally abusing his maid for relocating his teddy bear. How the hell do you get real headlines from real countries like this? And again, things don’t seem to be getting any better. After all, it’s been a little over a year since they attempted a rebellion.

Embraced by Brexit and Donald Trump in 2017, I did a very scientific study in this column looking at which one is more dysfunctional, the UK or the US. The US barely won that round. Five years and endless scandals, the question is worth rethinking. I’m afraid I won’t be able to elaborate on my highly methodological Global Embarrassment Index due to word limitations. If you want every detail, you have to wait until it passes peer review (aka my wife looks at it). For now, let’s go to the conclusion. Which drum rolls, is that both sides of the Atlantic don’t work equally well. Johnson is undoubtedly more stupid than Joe Biden, but in the end it’s not mistakes, hypocrisy or bad brains that matter. The fact is that both countries are moving dangerously fast towards authoritarianism. In the UK, the Johnson government is taking repressive measures to criminalize protests and arbitrary deprivation of citizenship. In the United States, some states are busy banning books, and the Biden government is proving to be ineffective in the fight to protect voting rights. What is happening on both sides of the Atlantic can often be beyond parody, but the disintegration of democracy is no laughing matter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jan/18/which-is-more-dysfunctional-the-us-or-the-uk-i-created-a-global-embarrassment-index-to-figure-it-out The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos