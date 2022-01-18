Lanware: UK IT Industry Awards Professional Supplier of the Year





As an ambitious timescale startup, Skytra provides an agile, experienced and responsive IT partner that supports first-day and long-term strategic business technology requirements while ensuring the highest level of security to meet stringent regulatory requirements. I needed it.

Skytra was in the process of applying to the Financial Supervisory Service (FCA) for permission to act as a benchmark manager and operate a multilateral trading facility (MTF).

Lanwares’ goal is to help Skytra launch businesses, including new untapped technology platforms, set up new UK offices, transfer data on Airbus, connect to trading venues, and tactically support a small number of founding users. It was. Deploy a complete solution for the rest of your future business. All of this had to be done within the first six months of 2020.

What feedback have you received from customers?

Our goal is not simply to be seen as another supplier, but to be a true partner that proactively guides our customers to their changing business requirements. Skytra has received great feedback from customers, including CIO Jeremy Norwood.

CIOs need confidence in the technology solutions they provide to their users. The high-quality workspace solutions provided by Lanware meet these stringent requirements and are secure, robust and feature-rich.

Lanware provides a very high quality service that lives up to our expectations.

How has Lanware delivered value within its business?

Despite the end of the epidemic and the demanding requirements of our customers, we have delivered successful results to our customers. Skytra has fully adopted Microsoft’s latest workspace technologies, including Microsoft Teams, for all compliance-related corporate communications. Now employees have a simple, fast and secure cloud service for remote work, and the two companies have launched a partnership based on strong collaboration.

Value has been achieved by achieving the project’s high-level goals, including:

New modern workspace technology and managed cloud platform provisioning within Lanwares Finance Forward 365 Solution Local network and technology implementation within Skytras offices, high-speed access to cloud and trading facilities Lanwares Security Operations Center can now monitor the changing threat landscape and In response, we provide details. , customized reporting allows Skytra to understand security locations and risks. Compliant Teams breaks new ground by being one of the first regulated companies to use Microsoft for all business communications while meeting stringent compliance requirements. Who is your product designed specifically for?

Finance Forward 365 is a professional managed service designed to help the UK market for midsize financial firms (including startups) who want to confidently adopt and benefit from the public cloud without risk. While there is no technical reason why other sectors cannot benefit from this service, the core is a platform for small and medium-sized financial services companies. From each third-party product to end-user experience and security, every aspect is designed with the ability to meet the high service standards and stringent compliance requirements of financial institutions.

What motivated you to win the award?

The background is that financial services is still trying to catch up with other industries in terms of public cloud adoption. Concerns about the public cloud may be due to past security and compliance concerns. To help you overcome these challenges, you need a specialized vendor like Lanware who has a trusted solution to guide you on your journey and allow you to enjoy the benefits of public cloud without risk.

In particular, I felt motivated to win the Professional Vendor Award for successfully delivering managed IT services to the UK financial services sector and combining Finance Forward 365 services with the support of our customer Skytra. We did not go into other categories.

What did the award mean to you?

Lanware goes to market as a professional managed services provider to Financial Services. It’s all our purpose, it’s at the heart of our culture, so we’re happy to receive recognition for our reason for being!

Did you attend the awards ceremony? If so, how did you find it?

The awards ceremony was a great experience. Being in a room with a huge IT crowd probably isn’t for everyone to have a great night out, but everyone was eager for it especially after all the closures. It was really nice to go out and the win was the icing on the cake.

About the author

Henry Duncombe is Managing Director of Lanware, a digital company that provides customized outsourced technology services to the financial sector. For the past decade, Henry has been the driving force behind Lanware’s vision to be a leading technology outsourcing partner to the financial services industry. As Lanwares Managing Director, his customer-centric approach and technical background have enabled the company to build long-term relationships with its financial services clients.

