Chinese investment in US aircraft maker attracts FBI and national security reviews





The FBI and a US investment screening committee are investigating a Chinese investment in an aerospace startup following allegations of improper technology transfer to China, according to people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Under consideration, a Chinese government-backed investment firm has a nearly 47% stake, the largest shareholder in Icon Aircraft Inc., a California-based manufacturer of small recreational amphibious aircraft. A group of American shareholders has accused the Chinese company of hollowing out Icon and moving its technology, which the Americans say has possible military applications, to China.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, an interagency group that can recommend the president block or unwind deals on national security grounds, began its review in late November after U.S. shareholders urged it to intervene. , according to documents and people familiar with the matter.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has also launched a separate investigation into possible criminal violations related to the agreement and the alleged transfer of technology, according to the people and one of the documents.

Cfius review underscores its increased scrutiny of investment from China amid hostile US-China relations and the two governments battling to dominate technologies they see as crucial to future economic competitiveness and military.

The United States wants to counter China’s influence in the world by providing everything from infrastructure to vaccines and green energy. WSJs Stu Woo explains how the plan, dubbed Build Back Better World, aims to compete with Chinas Belt and Road Initiative. Photo composition: Daniel Orton

Shanghai Pudong Science and Technology Investment Co., or PDSTI, said in legal documents that its investment in Icon saved it from collapse and that licensing its technology to a Chinese company would provide needed capital. A person close to PDSTI said US shareholders’ call for a Cfius review is an example of how the Cfius process can be unduly weaponized against a bona fide investor.

An attorney for Icon said its planes have no military applications and the company does not view the PDSTI investment as a national security issue. The company is cooperating fully with Cfius and expects the panel to conclude its review by the end of February, the attorney said.

A spokeswoman for the Treasury Department, which heads Cfius, declined to comment, as did the FBI. Icon’s attorney and PDSTI representatives said they were not contacted by the FBI.

Icon, founded in 2006 by a former Air Force pilot and former Stanford University product design professor, produces a carbon fiber airplane with folding wings capable of taking off and landing on land and on the water, according to the American shareholders. The plane is designed for recreational use, the Icons website said. The American shareholders, in a note to Cfius reviewed by the Journal, said the plane could be modified to operate as a militarized drone.

Icon has attracted influential board members in aviation. One was Linden Blue, vice president of General Atomics, which makes the Predator drones used by the US military. Phil Condit, former CEO of Boeing Co., also joined the board and is an investor.

The group of American shareholders who have brought in Cfius include Mr. Condit, Icons co-founders Kirk Hawkins and Steen Strand, and several investment companies. Mr. Hawkins remains a member of the Board.

In their memo to Cfius, the group said Icon did not initially seek the panels’ blessing because PDSTI’s investment started small in 2015. The memo cited Cfius’ endorsement of a 2011 deal. by Chinese aviation giant China Aviation Industry Corp, known as AVIC, to buy Minnesota-based private jet maker Cirrus Industries Inc.

By 2017, PDSTI had amassed its controlling stake in Icon, according to the group of American shareholders. Then, they said in the memo and in court filings, the Chinese company began installing board members and executives, lobbying others, and developing plans to transfer Icons technology to China.

The Americans filed a lawsuit against PDSTI in Delaware in June, seeking to stop its alleged expropriation of Icons technology; PDSTI said the lawsuits are without merit. Two months later, US shareholders filed their note with Cfius, urging the panel to unwind the deal.

MM. Condit and Blue resigned from the Icons board of directors in 2018 and 2019, respectively, to protest the management of PDSTI, according to the June lawsuit. In his resignation letter, cited in the lawsuit, Mr. Condit said he was resigning, given complete disregard for my advice and guidance.

In May 2020, David Crook, then a senior Icon executive, declined PDSTI’s offer to be the airline’s chairman. He wrote: It is apparent that PDSTI’s plan for ICON is to cut its operations to a minimum and destroy any potential for the American company until it can move it to China to serve its own interests, according to a case filed by plaintiffs in Delaware. combination. Mr Crook, who is not part of the US shareholder group suing PDSTI, said he stood by that comment.

Almost a year later, in March 2021, PDSTI shipped an Icon aircraft to China, and in April the company began a process to license Icons intellectual property, which will give it the right to siphon off the ICON technology to China without any restrictions, according to shareholders. in their note to Cfius.

In that memo, dated Aug. 1, minority shareholders said the situation had become specifically the type of national security situation for which the Cfius process is intended.

ICON aircraft technology, advanced materials and aerospace manufacturing capabilities must not fall into the hands of China, according to the memo. Without CFIUS prompt intervention, this can happen within months.

Icons’ attorney said the company’s only aircraft model, called the A5, is built from off-the-shelf commercial products and is completely unsuitable for military applications. The A5 does not have any autonomous piloting, artificial intelligence or machine learning capabilities, the attorney said, adding that Icon does not manufacture, design, develop or test navigation technology or advanced materials.

PDSTI said in documents filed in the Delaware lawsuit that while it has the ability to appoint a majority of Icons’ board of directors, it is also a minority shareholder with a 46.7% stake. and does not exercise corporate control over Icon. PDSTI has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Icon since 2015 and secured more funding from outside investors, saving Icon from collapse under disastrous leadership, according to filings.

—Jim Oberman and Elisa Cho contributed to this article.

