The 4 days a week trial gives UK employees the same pay for shorter hours.





UK workers are given the opportunity to work four days a week with no loss of income.

A six-month pilot program, released on Monday, is recruiting companies to study the impact of reduced working hours on corporate productivity and worker well-being, the environment and gender equality.

The company will follow the 100:80:100 model. Here, workers receive 100% of their salary 80% of the time in exchange for a promise to retain 100% of their previous productivity.

“The four-day workweek challenges the current work model and helps companies focus on the output being produced, away from simply measuring the time people are ‘working’,” said Joe O’Connor, pilot manager. . Plans for 4 Day Week Global.

Run by researchers from Cambridge and Oxford Universities, Boston College and non-profit advocacy group 4 Day Week Global, the 4 Day Week UK campaign and UK think tank Autonomy, the program aims to recruit 30 UK companies. Around the beginning of June of this year.

Don’t work smart anymore.

A four-day-a-week experiment in Iceland last year found that productivity at work either remained the same or improved with fewer hours worked.

Participants in the two-year trial also reported “strong positive effects on work-life balance,” including spending more time with their children or engaging in hobbies.

Heterosexual men who took part in the test were also more likely to do household chores, Icelandic researchers found.

The UK pilot program reflects a growing global interest in more flexible ways of working, with similar initiatives scheduled to be implemented simultaneously in the US, Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

The Spanish and Scottish governments have also started their own tests.

Professor Brendan Burchill said, “As the social and environmental benefits of shorter working hours become clearer, grassroots support becomes more widespread, and technologies to maintain productivity become available, more organizations are taking the leap and becoming more practical. The time has come to let it go,” he said. PhD in Social Sciences, University of Cambridge.

Save time and energy

Organizers of the four-day-a-week exam point to previous company exams as evidence that a shorter time can benefit both the company and its employees.

In 2019, Microsoft Japan found a 40% increase in productivity by reducing the workweek to four days and using Fridays as paid vacation days.

The company said it also brought environmental benefits, including a 23% reduction in electricity consumption and 59% less printer paper for employees.

O’Connor said, “A growing number of businesses are shifting to productivity-focused strategies that enable them to shorten their working hours without cutting wages. We are excited about the growing momentum and interest in pilot programs and four-day workweeks. “He said. said.

