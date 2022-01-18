5G: Could new mobile phone networks interfere with US airlines?





US telecom companies plan to activate 5G networks across the United States, but airline bosses warn that potential interference with planes could cause a ‘catastrophic’ crisis

Telecommunications towers in the United States will soon use radio waves for 5G service which could interfere with planes

What’s the problem ?

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has expressed concern that 5G phone networks are interfering with radio altimeters installed on some aircraft. These are crucial for making landings in poor visibility and for low-flying helicopters. Nevertheless, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has authorized the deployment of these networks, including the installation of telephone towers near airports.

Radio spectrum is a public resource, and it’s both congested and hotly contested in the United States. Nothing is wasted and industries are pushing for their share. Unfortunately, the part of the spectrum reserved for vital flight operations is very close to that allocated to 5G in the United States and increases the risk of interference.

What is 5G exactly?

In short, it’s the fifth generation of mobile phone technology. Like 4G before it, 5G is a cellular technology. A country is divided into cells, each with a telephone mast in its center. Phones and tablets connect to this mast to access the telephone network and the Internet via radio waves.

There is not a single part of the electromagnetic spectrum occupied by 5G. Some countries use 600 megahertz to 900 megahertz, which is no different from 4G. Some put it between 2.3 gigahertz and 4.7 gigahertz, which increases data speed somewhat. And others use 24 gigahertz to 47 gigahertz, which requires more towers but provides even higher data speeds. In many cases, a network will use a mix of these. In the United States, the frequencies allocated to 5G are closer to those used by planes than those allocated by the EU.

Radio altimeters operate in the 4.2 gigahertz to 4.4 gigahertz band, and the United States has reserved some spectrum down to the lower 5G band. In Europe, the comparable band ends at 4 gigahertz.

Who regulates the use of each frequency?

Most governments have an agency that controls radio spectrum in the United States, the FCC. The agency reserved large swathes of spectrum for 5G as early as July 2016. The problem is that the FAA thinks this might be close enough to the part of the spectrum used by airplanes to cause problems. He warned in November that airlines should be prepared for the possibility that interference from 5G transmitters and other technologies could cause some safety equipment to malfunction, requiring them to take mitigating measures that could affect operations. aerial.

In other countries, this possibility has been mitigated by close cooperation between departments and countries. The French Civil Aviation Authority had already warned of the same problem at the beginning of 2021. Telephone masts near airports in France were then limited in power, as they were in Canada. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency says it has worked with aircraft manufacturers, airlines and state spectrum regulators to avoid problems, and that “no increase in harmful interference will has been identified in Europe”.

Have cell phones caused problems in the past?

There have been bans on the use of cell phones on planes in many countries due to concerns about interference. But these were slowly phased out as technology improved and proved safe to use. New 5G networks present new concerns.

George Holmes of Resonant Inc., a US company that makes safety devices to prevent aircraft from experiencing radio interference, said aircraft are less likely to encounter problems in the EU than in the US due planning when deploying networks. “We are dealing with very low probabilities but extremely devastating consequences,” he said.

The Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics, a US non-profit organization that advises on technical issues, released a report in 2020 concluding that the risk is “widespread and has the potential to have broad impacts on flight operations. in the United States, including the possibility of catastrophic failures resulting in multiple fatalities, in the absence of appropriate mitigating measures”. If even a small risk exists, the heavily regulated airline industry will impose restrictions.

Tom Wheeler, a former chairman of the FCC, wrote in an article for the American think tank Brookings Institution that although there are genuine concerns, the FCC is “constantly called upon to play the role of arbiter between the various users spectrum”, and points out that the alleged interference can also be played to gain a competitive advantage.

What happens now?

AT&T and Verizon, the telecommunications companies that operate two of the largest cellular networks in the United States, were due to activate their 5G networks on January 19, after already delaying twice due to security fears. AT&T has postponed again, according to a BBC report. Small buffer zones to limit 5G use around major airports have been temporarily agreed, but many airports fall outside these zones.

The FAA has cleared about 45% of US commercial aircraft to operate, even in inclement weather, at airports where 5G will be enabled. It indicates that more approvals will come before the network lights up. But in recent days it has also issued more than 1,450 official advisories warning pilots not to fly near known hazards, in this case some new 5G towers.

The bosses of several airlines have written to the US government warning that these restrictions could lead to a large number of flight cancellations. “To be frank, the trading of nations is going to stop,” the letter reads.

Time will tell how the matter is resolved, but, in truth, the telecommunications industry and the airline industry are too profitable for a solution not to be found quickly. It’s likely that existing altimeters will eventually be deemed safe, or new ones will be designed to be more robust against 5G interference.

