British government rejects BBC reform plan by art critics





Art experts were outraged by the UK government’s proposal to reform its funding model for the BBC, including freezing license fees for the next two years. “Do they have something? [the government] Won’t we destroy it?” tweeted Waldemar Januszczak, art critic for the Sunday Times, who published programs like Art Mysteries on BBC 4.

License fees are guaranteed to last until at least 31 December 2027, in accordance with the BBC’s Royal Charter, which sets out the broadcaster’s funds and objectives. British Culture Minister Nadine Dorries has announced that the annual fee for television use will remain at 159 until April 2024. The license fee will then increase according to inflation over the next four years.

The BBC’s funding model will be reviewed by 2027. Dorries tweeted earlier this week that this license fee announcement would be the last. UK law requires you to purchase a TV license to watch and record shows on any channel.

Art historian James Fox, author of A World by Color (Penguin, 2021), told The Art Newspaper: BBC4 is doomed as a source of original programming. In 2020, the BBC Four was threatened and its plans to display archive material on the channel were criticized.

Fox adds: I am convinced that these proposals, if implemented, will have very detrimental consequences not only for the BBC, but also for the wider cultural life of our country. Since its founding, the BBC has played an essential role in recruiting talent and making art and ideas accessible to the public. If allowed, it will make us all immeasurably poorer.

According to the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS), the agreement means the BBC is expected to receive licensing fees of approximately $3.7 billion in 2022. its digital platform.

A BBC source said on the BBC website: “Anything lower than inflation will put unmanageable pressure on the BBC’s finances after years of cuts. The BBC’s secretary-general, Tim Davie, told Radio 4 today that a license fee freeze would cost a lot of money. Programming Cut With all the agenda in view of the Corporation 285m.

Januszczak added: It cannot be overemphasized how much respect and warmth I have for the BBC as a filmmaker who works a lot abroad. Respected and envied all over the world. However, it seems to have been caused by the tyranny and vandalism of our government.

Dorries said in Congress yesterday: [The BBC review] It’s not a policy. We present discussions and debates. Determining what the future funding model will look like is subject to discussion. She denied trying to force the subscription model used by streaming giants like Netflix. The government also argues that the move will support families facing rising cost of living.

Meanwhile, Labor MP Catherine McKinnell asked if Doris would undermine and sacrifice this great state institution to save the prime minister’s political skin. Doris replied: No. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been repeatedly accused of ignoring Covid-19 government regulations over the past two years by attending drinking parties on 10 and 11 Downing Streets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theartnewspaper.com/2022/01/18/art-critics-hit-back-at-uk-government-plans-to-reform-the-bbc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos