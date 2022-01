Blinken to Meet With Russia as US Pushes For More Diplomacy on Ukraine

This is a serious matter, Mr. Lavrov said at a news conference alongside his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, in Moscow on Tuesday. Drawing things out before reaching concrete agreements on this score is not working.

Understand the Escalating Tensions OverUkraineCard 1 of 5

Ominous warnings. Russia called the strike a destabilizing act that violated the cease-fire agreement, raising fears of a new intervention in Ukraine that could draw the United States and Europe into a new phase of the conflict.

The Kremlins position. President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, who has increasingly portrayed NATOs eastward expansion as an existential threat to his country, said that Moscows military buildupwas a response to Ukraines deepening partnership with the alliance.

In an effort to deter President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, the United States and its allies have promised to impose punishing sanctions if his country attacks Ukraine. In Germany on Tuesday, the countrys new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, warned Russia of high costs in the event of military action.

In particular, Russia is eager for Germany to approve the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would transport Russian gas to Western Europe, enhancing Moscows leverage over European energy. Asked about Nord Stream 2, Mr. Scholz said that everything will have to be discussed if it comes to a military intervention in Ukraine.

Mr. Blinken will meet in Berlin with German officials, as well as British and French diplomats as the United States and Europe work to coordinate severe economic sanctions to punish any Russian incursion into Eastern Ukraine, where Moscow has been supporting a separatist insurgency for years.

Theres a diplomatic path forward, Ms. Psaki said, adding, It is up to the Russians to determine which path theyre going to take, and the consequences will be severe if they dont take the diplomatic path.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration sternly warned the president of Belarus, Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, against allowing Russia to invade Ukraine from his country under the guise of joint military exercises. Mr. Lukashenko, who has an uneasy alliance with Mr. Putin, announced on Monday that exercises would soon start.

That drew sharp suspicion from American officials, who noted that while Belarus has had a longstanding policy of neutrality with its neighbors, it may also be on the cusp of allowing Russian troops and nuclear weapons to be based in its territory, if a constitutional amendment set for a February vote is approved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/18/us/politics/russia-ukraine-blinken.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos