Foreign airlines cancel some US flights despite 5G deal





A passenger plane (R) of Japan Airlines (JAL) flies past another of All Nippon Airways (ANA) at Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba prefecture on July 18, 2021.

david gannon | AFP | Getty Images

Several foreign airlines are canceling flights to the United States over concerns about 5G interference, despite a last-minute commitment from telecommunications giants Verizon and AT&T to delay the rollout of the new service near some airports.

Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways and Emirates Airline announced on Tuesday that some flights to the United States would be suspended.

Dubai-based Emirates said the affected destinations are Boston; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; Miami; Orlando Florida; San Francisco; Newark, New Jersey and Seattle. Service to Los Angeles, New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and Washington, DC will operate as scheduled.

“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused,” the airline said in a statement. “We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and relevant authorities to mitigate operational issues, and we hope to resume our US services as soon as possible.”

The US Federal Aviation Administration had warned that 5G service could interfere with some sensitive equipment on board some aircraft such as radio altimeters, which measure the distance from the plane to the ground. This instrument is especially crucial for low visibility landings, which are common during winter snowstorms and other types of weather.

Airlines had warned that security concerns would force them to cancel flights and had repeatedly urged the White House to intervene.

Some U.S. airlines planned to cancel flights as early as Tuesday before the deal with AT&T and Verizon, but were still reviewing the latest rules.

Delta anticipates the possibility of weather-related cancellations caused by the rollout of new 5G service near dozens of U.S. airports as early as Wednesday. The FAA, which regulates airlines, has issued numerous advisories restricting flight activity near airports where this new deployment of 5G service in the C-band spectrum could cause limited interference with aircraft altitude instruments. aircraft in various weather conditions in which aircraft operate safely today. As such, Delta is taking the necessary steps to ensure that safety remains the priority in accordance with FAA guidelines.

