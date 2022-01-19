UK Senate resolves to make misogyny a hate crime – POLITICO





The British Senate passed legislation Monday night making misogyny a hate crime in England and Wales, one of a series of defeats passed down by colleagues to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government.

The bill classifying misogyny as a hate crime passed the House of Representatives 242 to 185. The bill is referred to the House of Representatives, and the House of Representatives has a say.

The Lord also rejected other measures proposed by the Conservatives in police, crime, sentencing and court bills, and Labor called some of these initiatives “absurd” proposals. .

Conservative colleague, Baron Newlove, led a movement to amend legislation that made misogyny a hate crime, despite opposition from her party colleagues.

“When it comes to violence against women, too often society demands the perfect victim before we act,” she said. “As a society, we have taken due steps to recognize the seriousness of racist or homophobic crimes, but we have not yet taken action against misogynistic crimes.”

Johnson himself rejected a proposal to make misogyny a hate crime in October 2021, saying police should focus on “very real crimes.”

If misogyny spreads into a hate crime, judges can impose more severe penalties if prejudice against women turns out to be the motive. The police must also document whether the motive for the crime was hate towards sex or gender.

The Conservatives suffered a total of 14 defeats, 261 to 166, at Monday’s late-night meeting over a plan to give police new powers if protests in England and Wales were deemed too loud. and destructive My work colleague Sir Hein said the government proposal was the biggest threat to my right to protest and to protest in my life.”

