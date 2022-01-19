US government makes free COVID-19 tests available





Today, Americans can order four free at-home COVID-19 antigen tests on COVIDtests.gov, a month after President Joe Biden said he was getting 500 million free tests for Americans.

Last week, amid the surge in cases caused by the highly transmissible variant of Omicron, Biden doubled the number of tests to be made available to 1 billion.

Tests will be sent via US Post and should arrive within 7-12 days, according to the website. Over the weekend, people with private health insurance were also able to begin submitting reimbursements for up to eight COVID-19 tests per month purchased at pharmacies.

The efforts come as cases in many northeastern cities appear to be plateauing or declining after a month of record daily case counts. Over the past week, new cases have dropped 17% in New York, 17.6% in New Jersey, 22% in Vermont and 25% in Washington, DC, ABC News reports.

New York State recorded 22,000 positive cases of COVID-19 yesterday, down about 75% from the peak of 90,000 cases less than 2 weeks ago.

The state’s highest pandemic case count was 90,132 on Jan. 7.

The United States yesterday reported 717,814 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,122 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker. The 7-day average of daily new cases is 723,849, with 1,716 daily deaths, according to the Washington Post tracker.

High hospitalizations in the United States

But across much of the country, hospitalizations continue to soar, overwhelming health systems and staff.

According to the New York Times, the average number of Americans hospitalized with the coronavirus is 157,000, a 54% increase since the start of the year, and daily deaths have risen to 1,900, another 54% increase. in 2 weeks.

HHS Protect Public Data Hub shows 154,335 inpatient beds used for COVID-19 patients, while Oklahoma City hospitals are overwhelmed by an increase in hospitalizations at Omicron, with no ICUs or inpatient beds available , reports CNN.

In an open letter from four major Oklahoma health systems, leaders write, “Soon you or a loved one may need us for life-saving care, whether it’s for a stroke, an appendectomy emergency or trauma due to a car accident, and we might not be able to help. This pandemic is not just impacting COVID patient care.

And Louisiana nursing homes have reported nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 among residents in the past 2 weeks and more than 2,700 new staff cases, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune/Advocate.

CDC emphasizes N95 respirators

Late last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated guidelines that categorize the different levels of protection offered by various types of face coverings.

The CDC has said that properly fitted N95 and KN95 respirators provide the highest levels of protection against the coronavirus and have eliminated concerns about supply shortages for N95s. The agency said ensuring a good fit of the mask, with no major gaps around the mouth or nose, was most important for protection.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2022/01/us-government-makes-free-covid-19-tests-available The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos