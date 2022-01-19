Best Selling Games and Consoles of 2021 Revealed in the UK





The best-selling games and consoles of 2021 have been released in the UK. According to data from GSD and GfK shared by GI.biz, the best-selling console in the UK for 2021 was the Nintendo Switch, beating the PS5 for number one in the last week of 2021.

The release of an OLED model and the release of the Mario Kart 8: Deluxe bundle for Black Friday helped the Switch climb the charts, the report said. The PS5 took second place and the Xbox Series X|S family took third place. In terms of breakdown by system, 57% of products sold were Xbox Series S and 43% were Series X.

Sales of Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox consoles grew 14% year-over-year in 2021. Additionally, a total of 35.8 million games (digital and physical combined) and 3.36 million consoles were sold in the UK in 2021. 10.6 million accessories were sold that year.

Although total game sales in the UK in 2021 were down 16% compared to 2020, the chart for 2020 contains one more week, and 2020 was a year of tremendous growth for the gaming industry as a result of the initial lockdown as a result of COVID-19. Comparing to that year will always be difficult in 2020 as more people stay at home, play more games and spend more money on games. Compared to 2019, game sales in 2021 grew 38%.

Of the 35.8 million games sold in the UK in 2021, only 11.3 million (31.6%) were released in 2021.

FIFA 22 was the best-selling game in all of the UK in 2021, selling 10.3% more than FIFA 21 the previous year. Call of Duty: Vanguard was second, but sales fell 36.1% compared to Black Ops Cold War. (Recent reports suggest that Activision could release Call of Duty 2022 sooner, partly due to sluggish Vanguard sales.) Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V took third place in 2021. Considering the game that was first released in 2013, that’s a staggering result. You can see the Top 10 sales chart below.

For the US, check out this year’s best-selling games and consoles overview.

Best Selling Game in UK 2021 (Physical + Digital)FIFA 22Call of Duty: VanguardGrand Theft Auto VFIFA 21Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarRed Dead Redemption 2Spider-Man: Miles MoralesFA 2021Far Creed 6Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

