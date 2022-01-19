Do I have to pay for side flow testing? What the British and Welsh Governments Say





The UK government says it won’t always be free for everyone, with reports that lateral flow testing could be phased out soon.

Earlier this month, The Times reported on the UK’s “New Strategies for Living with COVID-19” to be released “in a matter of weeks”. The plan will provide free lateral flow testing only in high-risk settings such as nursing homes, hospitals, and schools. They are also said to be available to people with coronavirus symptoms.

The test assignments in Wales were paid for by the British government. When asked how the reported new strategy would affect people in Wales, a Welsh government spokesperson said: Additional details from the UK government on the proposal for England are needed before evaluating how this will affect Wales. Required.

Read Next: ‘I said goodbye to my father on the phone when he died of Corona’

We asked the UK government if they plan to charge a fee for lateral flow testing. The spokesperson initially said, “Anyone can continue to get free tests and we encourage people to use quick tests when they need it.”

However, minutes later, a spokesperson issued an “updated” statement stating that the government “will continue to provide free testing as long as necessary.” The spokesperson asked the criteria for what tests were considered “necessary.”

The spokesperson said the universal free offering of the sidestream would end “as the government’s response to the virus changes”. They did not provide a period.

Earlier this month, The Times, citing a Whitehall source, said: But we have the ability to increase it if necessary.”

UK Education Minister Nadim Zahawi told Sky the UK government has no plans to cut back on free lateral flow tests for high-risk environments, while Housing Minister Michael Gove said he would provide free testing “as long as necessary”. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it could be used “if it is very important.”

UK Labor’s shadow health minister Jonathan Ashworth said a plan to phase out free tests would hit “low wages and the poor” hardest.

A Welsh government spokesperson told WalesOnline: Our current focus on the spread of the Omicron strain is to break the chain of transmission and to have an effective testing regime in place to reduce the spread of the virus. We continue to adjust our testing systems based on the impact Covid-19 has on the community to reflect the balance of damage.

“Any change requires detailed consideration and assessment of the impact, especially on more vulnerable people. We currently have no intention of moving to a system that restricts access to lateral flow testing.

The UK government says the free side flow test is part of the NHS test and will track $37 billion in funding over two years.

A spokesperson said: We will continue to provide free testing as long as necessary. This, along with antivirus programs, is one of the most important lines of defense.

“In a high patient population, we continue to process millions of tests per day than any European country that provides free lateral flow devices to anyone in need. We are meeting demand with record numbers shipped and distributed to pharmacies. We have enough free rapid test kits to meet all over the country.

Click here to send the latest news from WalesOnline to your email inbox.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/lateral-flow-tests-pay-cost-22785754 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos