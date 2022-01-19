US Senate candidate Gary Chambers smokes marijuana in new campaign ad





Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers of Louisiana released an ad on Tuesday showing the candidate smoking marijuana while promoting a path to legalizing the drug.

“I hope this publicity not only works to de-stigmatize the use of marijuana, but also forces a new conversation that paves the way for the legalization of this beneficial drug and forgives those who have been arrested because of an ideological outdated,” Chambers said in the ad.

Chambers, a progressive activist, finished third in a special election primary race to take the seat of former congressman Cedric Richmond last year. He is running to challenge Republican Senator John Kennedy.

Chambers, who is black, opens the ad, titled “37 Seconds,” with an image of him lighting a blunt and smoking it.

“Every 37 seconds someone is arrested for possession of marijuana,” Chambers said in the video.

“37 Seconds” – Legalize Marijuana | Gary Chambers by Gary Chambers Jr. on YouTube

“Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana laws than white people,” Chambers said. “States waste $3.7 billion every year enforcing marijuana laws. Most of the people the police arrest are not drug dealers, but rather people with small amounts of pot, just like me. “

Eighteen states and Washington, DC have legalized small amounts of recreational marijuana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Twenty-seven states have decriminalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Louisiana enacted a law in 2021 that decriminalizes possession of up to 14 grams of marijuana. Those caught will face a fine of up to $100, but no jail time. In August, New Orleans pardoned about 10,000 people convicted or awaiting punishment for possession of small amounts of marijuana.

“We need to move toward criminal justice reform around marijuana arrests by pushing back the stigma and being real,” Chambers said in a statement to CBS News. “Some parts of the country are battling opioid addictions and creating millionaires and better schools through the marijuana industry. Others are creating crime and destroying families. I can’t stand this.”

According to the ACLU, national arrest rates for marijuana possession declined from 2010 to 2018, but black people were 3.6 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white people in 2018. States that have legalized marijuana had lower rates of racial disparity in mairjuana. arrests for possession.

A majority of Americans, 60%, said marijuana should be legal for recreational and medical use according to an April 2021 Pew Research survey. Another 30% of respondents said it should only be legal for a medical use, while 8% said it shouldn’t be legal for any reason.

A University of New Orleans poll, also from April 2021, found that Louisiana residents favor legalizing recreational marijuana use by 55-36%.

Louisiana has a Democratic governor but leans heavily Republican. Former President Donald Trump won the state by about 28 points in 2020. Kennedy, the state’s current GOP senator, won by about 20 points in his 2016 run.

Louisiana holds a “jungle primary,” meaning all candidates compete in the same primary. If no candidate obtains more than 50% of the votes, the first two recipients of the votes move on to a second round. Former Navy fighter pilot Luke Mixon is also running as a Democrat.

Midterm Elections 2022 More More Adam Brewster

CBS News political reporter.

