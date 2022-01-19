Average UK income begins to fall despite labor shortage





The UK’s labor shortage worsened at the end of 2021, with vacancies reaching all-time highs, but average earnings began to fall as inflation overtook wage growth.

Official data released on Tuesday showed the unemployment rate fell to 4.1% in the three months to November, 0.1 percentage points higher than the pre-pandemic rate. The employment rate increased to 75.5%, but remained at a level 1.1 percentage points lower than before the economic crisis. Statistics Korea said that the rate of inactivity among older workers has increased as they quit the workforce.

In the three months to December, the number of vacancies rose to a record 1.247,000 as employers struggled to find a job, equivalent to 4 out of 100 employee jobs in the economy and 250,000 posts in health and social care alone. It’s like unfilled. This has brought the unemployment-to-vacancy ratio to an all-time low of 1.1. This, in theory, means jobs are open to almost all unemployed people.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the figures show that the job market is “thriving” and economists say the data reinforces the rationale for higher interest rates to prevent the economy from overheating.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG, said the labor market could heat up even more if the remaining coronavirus restrictions are lifted next week.

But since the reopening of the economy last spring, there have been signs that the surge in employment has slowed. Paul Dales of consulting firm Capital Economics said the month’s data showed that vacancies were declining in November and December, which could be “a very early sign that hiring difficulties are easing.”

In the early stages of the outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus strain, there were little signs of any job loss, and real-time data for December showed that the number of salaried employees rose by 184,000.

However, employment growth, primarily driven by increases in part-time work, occurred at the beginning of the September-to-November period. Data from one month showed that jobs fell by 337,000 in October and November after the layoff plan ended. This was due to older people leaving their jobs due to long-term illness instead, despite further declines in layoff rates, which are now at record lows.

Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies, said the figures were “disappointing” as inactivity increased despite unprecedented demand for staff. “With as many vacancies as the number of unemployed, employers are facing the most pressing labor market in at least 50 years, and a labor shortage is preventing our recovery,” he said.

“Unemployment is back to pre-pandemic levels, but that’s not good news for how many people are actually employed,” said Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors.

“The legacy of the pandemic appears to be an increased state of economic inactivity,” she added.

Helen Barnard, director of policy at the charity Pro Bono Economics, said “there will be no quick fix” to the situation in which economic activity is contracting due to growing numbers that are creating long-term health problems for the workforce. ‘Customized support’ can help reverse the trend.

Although the staff shortage has driven faster wage increases in some sectors, ONS says average earnings are now falling in real terms and inflation is outpacing wage increases.

The headline measure of average weekly earnings growth excluding bonuses was 3.8% for the three months through November, with the financial and business services sectors showing the highest growth, with private sector workers currently performing significantly better than public sector workers. there is. .

Stronger than pre-pandemic rates, but not enough to support inflation, it puts pressure on finances as people grapple with a soaring cost of living crisis caused by higher energy costs, tax hikes and supply chain disruption.

ONS found that, in real terms, average earnings for the three months to November were unchanged from the same period last year, but declined 1% for the month of November from a year earlier. A cut of at least £5 per week for the average worker.

Salary settlement figures released Wednesday by research group XpertHR paint a picture similar to how employment pressures are driving wages up, but not enough to keep up with inflation.

XpertHR shows median payroll increases to 3% from 2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to figures at the beginning of January, one of the busiest months in salary negotiations. Salary payments for the lowest quartiles averaged 2.5%. , the upper quartile is 4%. And four-fifths of the settlement was higher than the amount the same group of employees received in the previous year.

However, ING economist James Smith argued that after a period of “chasing” for both employers and employees, growth in employment and wages will slow in the coming months and the Bank of England will not. It raises interest rates as much as the market currently expects.

Hannah Slaughter, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank, says the job market is good, but falling wages will exacerbate the cost of living crisis. There are fewer payroll packets and more than half a million fewer people in the labor market.”

