US to sanction separatists in Ukraine during Blinken visit: report





The United States is set to impose financial sanctions on pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine as tensions rise between Washington and Moscow – Secretary of State Antony Blinken due to meet his Russian counterpart on Friday.

U.S. officials told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that the sanctions were aimed at pressuring Russia to withdraw from a possible invasion of its western neighbor.

The sanctions could be announced as early as Thursday and will freeze the assets of at least four people, the Journal reported. The outlet noted that the sanctions will target Ukrainian nationals rather than Russian citizens, in an apparent attempt to signal that the Biden administration is still interested in pursuing diplomacy with the Kremlin.

About 100,000 Russian troops have massed along the Russia-Ukraine border in recent months, raising fears among many of an invasion similar to that of Russia’s annexation of Crimea eight years ago.

Concerns grew last week after the White House confirmed it had obtained intelligence indicating Russian operatives had been deployed to carry out a false flag attack on Moscow proxies in eastern Ukraine to to create a pretext for military action.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding his trip to Europe at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on January 18, 2022. ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“We are now at a stage where Russia could launch an attack in Ukraine at any time,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

President Biden has warned of tough economic sanctions on Moscow if President Vladimir Putin decides to invade. Last week, the Senate rejected a measure proposed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) that would have imposed sanctions on the Russian company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that connects Russia and Germany.

News of the upcoming sanctions broke hours before Blinken traveled to Ukraine to meet President Volodymr Zelensky before traveling to Germany to meet the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Great Britain. Britain Thursday. On the final leg of the trip, Blinken will travel to Geneva to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denied any allegations that the country was planning to invade Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry press service via AP

“What Secretary Blinken is going to do is make it very clear that there is a diplomatic path to follow,” Psaki said, while a State Department official told The Associated Press that Blinken would test Lavrov on Russia’s interest in a diplomatic exit ramp for the crisis.

Blinken and Lavrov spoke on the phone Tuesday. The State Department said the Secretary stressed the importance of pursuing a diplomatic avenue to defuse tensions surrounding the Russian-Ukrainian situation and reiterated the United States’ unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

On Monday, Lavrov dismissed claims that his country was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine as complete disinformation.

A convoy of Russian military vehicles drives on a highway in Crimea on January 18, 2022.AP

Lavrov reiterated that Russia expects this week a written response from the United States and its allies to Moscow’s request for binding guarantees that NATO will not embrace Ukraine or any other ex-Soviet country or will not park its forces and its weapons.

Blinken stressed to Lavrov on Tuesday that any discussion of European security must include NATO allies and European partners, including Ukraine, the State Department said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov highlighted during the call with Blinken key aspects of the draft Russian documents envisaging legally binding guarantees of Russia’s security in accordance with the principle of the indivisibility of security approved by all. the countries of the Euro-Atlantic area. He said Lavrov stressed the importance for Washington to quickly provide a written response to Russian proposals.

Washington and its allies have firmly rejected Moscow’s demands in recent weeks of Russian-US talks in Geneva and a related NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels.

With post wires

