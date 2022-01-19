Security and electoral bills: what’s next in the fight to save Britain’s democracy?





What’s next?

A third reading of the policing bill in the Senate, where colleagues can propose further changes, is due on January 25, before the bill is passed back into the House.

The House of Representatives will then review the state’s amendments, accept them, and either pass the bill as it is or send it back to the Lord with additional amendments.

In theory, there is no limit to the number of times this can happen. It is known as table tennis. In fact, if both houses disagree, the government can either repeal the bill or pass it unilaterally later, using the powers of Congressional Acts giving the House final powers.

The last amendment rejected by the lords cannot be reversed, but there is nothing to prevent the government from introducing a new bill with the same content. In an interview with the BBC Radio 4s Today Program on Tuesday, Attorney General Dominic Raab was unable to say whether ministers would choose it.

What did the activists say?

Basically, the fight isn’t over, especially when it comes to some of the bills that could create new crimes and effectively criminalize the way of life of the Gypsies, Rome, and traveler communities. The part will remain and return to the House of Representatives after Labour has urged colleagues to abstain. Nine Labor Party colleagues challenged the whip.

Greenpeace, an environmental activist group, has accused the proposals of not being part of a free and democratic society. Many of the additions to the bill appear to be aimed at the extinction rebellion and isolation of the UK. The UK successfully blocked roads across the country last year in protest of the government’s lack of action on the climate emergency.

A spokesperson for the Police Bill Alliance, an organization opposing the proposal, said today. Thank you to all my colleagues who stayed late to oppose this harsh bill that seeks to deprive us of the right to protest in the UK.

Now that the bill is expected to return to the House of Representatives, we urge lawmakers to support changes made by colleagues to noise-based conditions for protests.

Unfortunately, many steps to criminalize protests remain in this bill. This means that if you cause serious annoyance, you could get 10 years in prison. The bill also introduces powerful new measures to criminalize the nomadic lifestyle of the gypsy and traveler communities.

election bill

The government is also trying to change Britain’s election laws, which critics say will curb voters’ rights.

An election bill passes the House of Representatives for a third reading, bringing the UK one step closer to compulsory photo ID screening for voters.

The government claims the new rules will help combat voter fraud. However, statistics show that this rarely happens, and introducing ID checks could prevent some people, especially people with disabilities or marginalized groups, from voting in elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/opendemocracyuk/policing-bill-elections-bill-what-happens-next/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos