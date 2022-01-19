Season 6, Episode 3, “Four Fathers”





What makes This Is Us special is its ability to take on what seems like the worst kind of sitcom-y storytelling in this case, a Siri-related texting incident that lets a dad hear about the sex life of her teenage daughters and turn it into something genuinely thoughtful and moving. While the protective father/rebellious daughter dynamic that’s at play this week in the Randall/Deja line is probably largely relatable for many parents and teens, This Is Us elevates the formula by looking at the specificity of Randall’s situation and Already.

Of course, it’s only natural for Randall to freak out when he learns that his teenage daughter has secretly taken an hour-long bus ride to visit her out-of-state boyfriend. But with Beth’s help, he’s also able to focus on the extra layer at play here: Deja joined the Pearson family at age 12, already about to enter his teenage years. Randall feels a sense of loss that he missed his early childhood. He wants her to stay frozen in amber to make up for this time and it’s going to take some effort on her part to change that mindset, as he explains in an incredibly moving moment of humble and empathetic parenting.

From Dejas’ perspective, however, his sometimes tumultuous childhood with his mother and his even more tumultuous time in the foster care system gave him a greater sense of independence than many children his age. While some teenagers might have counted on their blessings to get away with such a major transgression easily, Deja refuses to back down when Randall says she won’t be allowed to see Malik for a while. While This Is Us leaves that tension unresolved for now, it’s helped by the specificity and empathy the show extends to both halves of its father/daughter pair and Beth, who is one of many moms who have a moment to shine in this father-centric episode.

Specificity is also key to why Jack/Rebecca flashbacks tend to work so well. They find their strength in the small details of childhood: the phone number written inside Kevin’s shoe. The pleasure of eating whipped cream directly from a box. The way Jack and Rebecca flip their usual dynamic so that she’s calm and confident and he’s frazzled and insecure. Full-time home parenting is his domain and when Jack attends to a Big Three movie afternoon, he realizes what a non-stop job it is.

Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

In contrast, Kevin and Kate’s guidelines often suffer from their lack of specificity. For example, I’m baffled by Kevin and Madison’s current custody arrangement and the shows’ refusal to clarify the matter. Do the twins live full time with Madison, and Kevin just visits them there? Or do they split their time 50/50 between the two parents? Plus, what happened to that magical nanny that Madison couldn’t help but rave about in Got This?

The lack of detail makes it hard to say exactly what frustrates Kevin here. In the broadest strokes, he’s obviously (and understandably) disappointed that he doesn’t have the perfect nuclear family of his dreams. But does work prevent him from spending time with his children? Or is he bristling over a custody deal that he says favors Madison? Crashing at Kate and Toby’s is definitely not a sign that a man is ready to raise two kids with him. But, on the other hand, if Madison is the one who objectively spends the most time with the twins, her abrupt wells are both missing things in their lives! The response to Kevin’s sadness seems a bit cruel.

Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

There are also good things in Kevin’s story. His decision to reach out to Cassidy rather than call his 25-year-old co-star for a booty call is a welcome diversion (and a nice echo of a similar moment in season two episode number one) . And it’s fun to watch him sail back on a sitcom in a whole new role. Also, her scene with Toby on the highlights of squares and triangles was sweet. It’s as if a screenplay about co-parenting and time management should be rooted in the specifics of these detail-oriented topics.

Kate’s stuff is doing a little better this week. It’s not exactly fascinating on its own, but it finds an enjoyable and empathetic way to explore the story of a couple doing their best in a difficult situation. It’s also a great example of the benefit this show gets from its time-hopping premise. In any other season, this would have been just another annoying breakup between Kate and Toby that would be all too easily healed by a grand gesture. Now that we know their marriage doesn’t last, however, there’s an interesting tension watching them try to deal with the stress of their relationship in the present.

We also get the introduction to the Ominous Smokerthe BBQ appliance that Toby buys to reunite his family but which we learn will eventually become the source of a traumatic first memory for Baby Jack, who still has flashbacks to the adulthood in the distant future. . (Between that and the Crock Pot, the Pearsons should just stay away from all slow-cooking appliances, huh?) While that’s a bit clunky and over the top, it at least ties into the central thesis of the Jack/ Rebecca’s Scenario: You never know what you’ll remember about a day until it’s over.

Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The day Toby throws a barbecue for his family will become the day his marriage ends, just as the day Jack lost Kevin at the mall became the day the Pearson family threw a sundae movie marathon became the day Jack’s mother died. This dark ending suits an episode that’s as much about motherhood as it is about fatherhood. And since we don’t know much about Jack’s relationship with his mother, especially after he married Rebecca and started his own family, that should hopefully leave next week’s episode with a lot complicated specificities to present.

Stray sightings I can’t decide if this is an intentional timeline twist or just a continuity error, but last week Uncle Nicky talked about going back East to help Rebecca’s son to innovate in the new cabin. But here Kevin doesn’t seem to have any plans regarding the cabin? It was quite a gamble for This Is Us to introduce Phillip so late in the series, but the way he spins what appears to be a cynical rant about his ex-wife in a sweet and positive point of view for Kate was a really, really nice character to him. Randall should have been a lot more anxious when Kevin left that movie theater, and adult Randall should have been a lot more anxious teaching Deja to drive. Justin Hartley and Caitlin Thompson have a great physical comedy moment where they drink from the wrong coffee cups and then silently. change them. I loved this plaid dress that Kate wore during the actual opening scene! Has This Is Us ever used Cat Stevens Father And Son? Or does it sound like a song the show should have used a million times by now?

