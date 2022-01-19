UK inflation soars to highest in 30 years as cost pressures continue





Shoppers walking along Oxford Street in London on December 21, 2021.

Tolga Akmen | AFP | Getty Images

London The UK’s inflation rate soared to its highest in 30 years in December as high energy costs, demand recovery and supply chain problems continued to push consumer prices up.

Inflation was at 5.4% per year, the highest since March 1992 and the highest in a decade at 5.1% in November. Economists surveyed by Reuters expected a 5.2% increase.

Monthly consumer prices rose 0.5%, beating the Economist’s estimate of 0.3%.

Soaring cost of living is raising expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates again. In December, the BOE became the first major central bank to start lifting borrowing costs from a pandemic-era low.

Markets will keep an eye on the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee on February 3, when policymakers will consider another rate hike after a 15 basis point hike to 0.25% in December.

The Bank also operates in a very tight labor market, with vacancies hitting all-time highs and employment below pre-pandemic levels.

Paul Craig, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said the December announcement substantiated the Bank of England’s decision to raise rates, but the February meeting could still go either way.

“MPC will face a difficult trade-off between ensuring financial stability and helping households cope with the cost of living crisis that will squeeze their finances during the difficult winter period,” he said.

“Not only the cost of living increases, but also the cost of going to work, and the wage increase may not be enough to cover the cost of returning to daily life,” he said.

The National Statistical Office released figures on Tuesday that showed a 3.8% annual wage increase in December, indicating that workers are facing a decline in real wages, and Craig said there are currently “very real concerns” about poverty in the workplace. Growing up.

The consumer price index, including cost of housing for owners and occupants (CPIH), rose 4.8% in the 12 months to December, ONS said. service and transportation.

Ambrose Crofton, global markets strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, said the surprising rise in headlines and key inflation figures will further exacerbate the discomfort of the Bank of England’s current policy stance.

“There is no doubt that prices are being driven up by factors that need to be mitigated over time, including soaring energy costs and supply chain issues,” Crofton said.

“But in the short term, consumers will still feel a crisis, especially with the energy price cap set to rise by around 50% in April, as price hikes could get worse.”

He suggested that wage increases would help “pain the pain” of rising prices, but could eventually fuel a period of lasting above target inflation.

