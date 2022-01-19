“This Is Us” Recap: Season 6, Episode 3 – “Four Fathers”





The This Is Us dads are struggling in this week’s episode…and a flash-forward confirms what we already knew: that at least one of them has even tougher times ahead.

“Four Fathers” focuses on Jack, Kevin, Toby and Randall’s experiences as coerced fathers. But while most of the episode’s stories are typical of how to succeed in the ever-changing parenting business, Toby is a sadder look at how stressors begin to tear a marriage apart.

On a lighter note: A Female Friend of Kevin returns. Could she be the invisible woman sharing his hotel room at the time of Kate’s second marriage? Read on for highlights from the episode directed by Jon Huertas.

ROCKSTAR JACK IS BACK! | The episode opens with a flashforward of Rockstar Jack standing in front of a grill in his very schmancy backyard of his very schmancy house. Given the visuals and lack of kiddo, I’d place this after he’s already hit hard but before his wife, Lucy, is visibly pregnant. Jack makes a joke about letting the blind man grill, but he seems to know what he’s doing, and Lucy doesn’t look worried.

As he places meat on the fire, Jack stops and says, “I know this sounds crazy, but every once in a while that smell hits me and brings me back to that day.” Lucy is supportive. “You know, you don’t need to keep using this thing. It’s the literal symbol of the day your mom and dad’s marriage blew up,” she says, pulling her hair back to reveal a scar. We also get a fuzzy memory – apparently from little Jack’s perspective – of Toby saying, “Don’t get too close, mate”, and then Kate screaming Jack’s name in a panic. More on that later!

JACK RECEIVES TERRIBLE NEWS | In a flashback to the 80s, Jack Pearson comes home late and is disheartened to realize he won’t see his children waking up that night. “How did I become this dad, the guy who leaves before breakfast and comes home after dinner?” he moaned to Rebecca. So he comes up with a plan to take The Big Three to the movies that weekend for some quality daddy-kid time.

So they go to see An American Tail at the mall’s cineplex where Jack is emotionally embroiled, not by Fivel’s touching story, but by little Kate who wonders, “Are you going to live on the job forever?” Then he falls asleep during the movie, so a bored Kevin gets up and leaves. (Note: I don’t have a Big Three As Kids favorite, but I definitely have a less favorite one.) When Jack wakes up and panics because a third of his kids are missing, he grabs Randall and Kate and runs all over. looking for Kevin. He eventually finds him and Rebecca at the mall’s security office; when Kev was crying in the food court, a guard called home – thanks to the phone number Rebecca had written inside her son’s sneaker.

Later, at home, Jack keeps blaming himself for literally falling asleep at work. Rebecca tells him to forgive himself, reminding him that he has until the kids fall asleep that night to give them a better memory of the day. So he throws a movie night at home, complete with make-your-own sundaes, and all is well.

Everything is fine, that is, until bedtime. Jack receives a brief phone call, then hangs up. He looks at Rebecca with tears in his eyes. “My mother is dead,” he said. Oh no!

RANDALL IS NOT READY | In Philadelphia, an impatient Randall takes Déja for a driving lesson. She insists on pairing her phone with the car’s audio system, so they can listen to her music. But that backfires A LOT when the phone starts reading aloud his incoming text messages from Malik. She moves quickly to stop him, but a furious Randall reminds her to keep her hands on the wheel as we hear the phone blast her place talking about how she was in Cambridge the weekend before and how “the bed seems too big without you.”

When they get home, Déja goes to her room while Randall and Beth angrily process her cheating – not to mention the fact that she left the state and had sex for the first time, and neither of them had no idea. They’re both hot, which leads Beth to very smartly suggest, “I feel like we have to choose which one of us is going to unravel and which one of us is going to stay cool.” Since Randall is so excited, he says he’s going on a rage run, which leaves Beth to talk with her daughter.

When Randall returns, Beth says of course they’ll take his phone away and apply other punitive measures, but now they’re on whole new ground. “This girl is completely in love,” she says, comparing Déja and Malik to her and Randall at the time and adding that she’s taking Déja to get birth control. So Randall calms down and goes upstairs to talk to Déja. He is very understanding as he asks her to be patient as he deals with “this new, beautiful, grown-up you”. But he also forbids her from visiting Malik, to which she replies, “Well, that’s going to be a problem.” [Insert live studio audience noise: Ooooooooooh!]

DAD’S HOUSE! | As the season premiere hinted, the long distance wears on Kate and Toby’s marriage more than they expected. A montage shows them struggling with the setup, though they both put on happy faces when Toby arrives home. And they have a date scheduled, to see Kate’s students sing at a school concert, and then to get some frozen yogurt. But when Toby ignores Kate’s warnings and keeps Jack awake from his daytime nap, resulting in the toddler being a mess when the babysitter arrives, things quickly get tense. Toby volunteers to stay, leaving the (honestly? WRONG) babysitter to fend for herself. But he does it in a weirdly passive-aggressive way, and Kate has gotten over it, so she goes to the concert on her own.

After the show, she kvetches a bit at Phillip. He says she’s lucky to feel the need to complain about the annoying little things about Toby; when he got married, he realized he had stopped doing it when he realized the relationship was too far along to fix.

“LET’S BE SMOKER!” | Let’s put a pin in the Damons to see what Kevin does. Oh! Missing major moments in the life of his twins! Just kidding, but it’s no laughing matter when Kevin misses Franny’s first steps because he’s at a social gathering with the members of The Manny reboot. He’s dropping by Madison’s, but it’s late and the kids are already asleep, so he’s a little salty about how she can attend to all the good stuff because she’s having the babies more often. She retorts that she made herself vomit earlier in the day and neither of them will have any idea of ​​the parenting experience because “we are not together. And that means that sometimes one of us is going to feel left out. Kevin looks very upset and, looking like he’s about to cry, asks Madison to tell Franny he’s proud of her.

He returns to Kate and Toby’s, where Toby has just brought the children down for the evening. They lament the fact that they never see their children. “I think kids would much rather have happy parents than parents together,” Toby says. “Yeah, but I’m not happy,” Kev replies.

When Kate comes home, Toby admits he should follow her lead with the kids. And he says he’s going to buy them a smoker — which is the contraption Jack Damon was using in the flash-forward, it turns out — because “I don’t want all of our memories from that time to be of us being. separated. “She likes the plan, unaware that they are teetering on the edge of evil. “Let’s be smokers!” she applauds.

Meanwhile, Kevin texts Cassidy (!) to find out if she’s awake. When they speak on the phone, he admits he was about to call his 20-year-old Manny co-star, who proposed to him earlier in the evening, but Cassidy is a much safer call . It makes her laugh. Could Cass be Kate’s wedding flash-forward wife?!

Now it’s your turn. What did you think of the episode? Sound off in the comments!

