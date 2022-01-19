Xbox Series X Stock – The Latest UK Restocks From Live: Very, Game, EE and More





After a slow start to 2022, Xbox restocking is accelerating.

Update: Xbox Series X is in stock for EE customers. Read on for more details.

Although the Xbox Series Xi has been on the market for over a year, Microsoft’s next-generation consoles have been consistently out of stock since launch due to global supply chain issues triggered by component shortages.

Last year, a close UK retailer released thousands of stockpiles of consoles to meet consumer demand, with Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon selling the Xbox Series X in bulk. But January has been drier so far, with only a handful of retailers stocking up on additional inventory.

When the Xbox Series X appears, it sells out in minutes as customers buy ready-to-use devices when they arrive. That’s why we started the Xbox Inventory Tracking Live Blog. It tracks all UK retailers in one place and provides real-time inventory alerts as they happen.

We’ll also give you tips and advice to beat the crowd to bag your Xbox Series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the next Xbox may be back in stock, and how to sign up for interest before new consoles go on sale.

Xbox Series X Stock UpdateView Latest Updates 1642582665 Where is Xbox Series X Stock?

It’s possible this morning at Asda to apply for the Xbox All Access program, but I heard reports that shoppers have completed their registration and there is no console waiting for the process to end.

Monthly payments allow you to spread your console costs over two years. There is no upfront payment, instead you pay 28.99 per month and 2 years of Game Pass Ultimate (equivalent to 10.99 per month) are included. Game Pass is a Netflix-style game-on-demand service that provides access to a library of over 100 games.

It’s a good value, especially considering how expensive new games are, so it’s a good idea to buy a console this way if possible.

Steve Hogarty19 January 2022 08:57

1642581641Xbox Series X Stock Available for EE Customers

EE is offering the Xbox Series X as an add-on to new and existing phone deals. Offers were offered throughout the week.

Bundling the Xbox Series X with a mobile phone plan includes 31 months of 24 months, 10 upfront, and 2 years of Game Pass Ultimate, a Netflix-style gaming on-demand service.

It’s basically an Xbox All Access deal, but a bit more expensive. Xbox All Access has no upfront fees and costs $28.99 per month.

Steve Hogarty19 January 2022 08:40

1642580608 Follow real-time Xbox stock alerts.

Good morning Xbox Hunters!

Welcome to Wednesday’s Inventory Tracking Live Blog. Search the internet for Xbox Series X in stock here. We can track all UK retailers at once and notify you of stock as soon as they appear, giving you the best chance to pack your Microsoft newest console.

Steve Hogarty19 January 2022 08:23

1642524612Xbox Stock Tracker, Signoff

Well, that’s it for today. We hope you picked up an Xbox Series X from Very or added at least one to your EE phone contract while stock lasts.

If you’re not an EE customer and it’s sad that Microsoft’s latest console is slipping through your fingers again, don’t worry. We’ll resume searching tomorrow morning, so join us for your best chance to find Xbox stock.

Steve Hogarty18 January 2022 16:50

1642522969Xbox Series X Best TV for Gaming

All of this focus is on where to buy the Xbox Series X, so connecting should not be overlooked. Is your TV ready for Microsoft’s next-generation console?

The Xbox Series X is technically capable of outputting at 8K resolution, but most games will only run up to 4K. It is the highest resolution that today’s most affordable TVs can reach.

If your TV only plays up to 1080p, the games will still look great, but you won’t get the most out of the new Xbox Series X. We’ve put together a list of the best 4K TVs so you can upgrade your set without spending a fortune. For entertainment, movies and games.

Steve Hogarty18 January 2022 16:22

The 1642520088Xbox Series X is still very much in stock.

The Xbox Series X is sold out at Very, only available with the 504.98 Forza Horizon 5 bundle.

Steve Hogarty18 January 2022 15:34

Best gaming chair of the year 16425197892022

A comfortable gaming chair will not only help you play longer, but also keep you in good shape and make you feel like a fighter pilot.

There are thousands of gaming chairs to choose from, most of which aren’t worth the time. We’ve rigorously tested and ranked the best gaming chairs of 2022 to fit all budgets and structures to ensure you park in the best possible spot. Stop and check it out.

Steve Hogarty18 January 2022 15:29

What is 1642516129Xbox All Access?

(Microsoft)

With all this talk of paying monthly to buy an Xbox Series X, you’re probably wondering what this Xbox All Access is anyway. Now, let’s get together and explain.

Instead of paying the full price for the console, Xbox All Access lets you split the cost of your console over two years. It costs 28.99 per month and includes 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate, a Netflix-style on-demand game that typically costs 10.99 if purchased separately.

It’s worth 713 for 696, so it’s a good value for anyone looking for an Xbox Series X.

Steve Hogarty18 January 2022 14:28

1642513748 Microsoft just acquired Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft’s acquisition of game publisher Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion was the largest acquisition in industry history.

The deal means that Xbox now has exclusive ownership of some of the world’s most popular game series, including Call of Duty, Candy Crush, World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo, and control over the platforms and consoles on which these games appear. means to have

Upon completion of the transaction, Microsoft will become the third-largest gaming company in terms of revenue, behind Sony and Chinese conglomerate Tencent.

In a statement on the Xbox site, president Phil Spencer described his ambitions to bring Activision Blizzard games to Game Pass, a game-on-demand service for consoles.

We will be offering as many Activision Blizzard games as possible within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, Spencer said. [including] New titles and games from Activision Blizzards’ amazing catalog.

Steve Hogarty18 January 2022 13:49

1642512649 Xbox Series X Headsets to watch out for

The Xbox Series X doesn’t come with its own headset, but is compatible with existing headsets for Xbox One. You will often see many retailers that bundle third-party headsets with their consoles. So which one is best?

If you don’t need to chat with other players, the Xbox Wireless Controller (54.99, Argos.co.uk) has a 3.5mm headphone jack so you can plug in regular headphones to play non-TV game audio.

If you want to compliment your opponent during multiplayer gaming, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox Series X headset separately (89.99, Argos.co.uk). Many third-party manufacturers also make Xbox-compatible headsets. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.

Steve Hogarty18 Jan 2022 13:30

