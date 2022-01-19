Major international airlines cancel some US flights amid 5G rollout





emirates airlines

Major international airlines, including Emirates, Japan Airlines and ANA, have canceled flights to the United States due to concerns over 5G rollouts scheduled for January 19. Emirates flights to San Francisco, Dallas Fort Worth, Orlando, Seattle, Miami, Newark, Houston, Chicago and Boston are all affected.

Flights are suspended “until further notice”, Emirates announced on Tuesday. “Customers holding tickets with the final destination to any of the above will not be accepted at the point of origin.” Those customers can keep their tickets and “get in touch with their travel agent or reservation desk” once flights resume to those destinations.

Emirates flights to JFK, LAX and Washington DC will continue as normal.

Read more: AT&T and Verizon adjust 5G launch plans around airports as carriers blast FAA for delays

Japan Airlines added that C-band 5G signals activated by US carriers on Jan. 19 “could interfere with the radio wave altimeter installed on the Boeing 777.” It is canceling flights to the United States that cannot be replaced with a Boeing 787, and customers can check JAL’s website to see if their flight is affected.

ANA has also canceled flights to the United States that cannot be transferred to a Boeing 787. You can check ANA’s Flight Status page to see which flights are affected.

Get the latest smartphone and carrier news and reviews from CNET’s mobile experts.

On Monday, airlines warned of major travel disruptions if the 5G C-band launch goes ahead on Wednesday, but AT&T and Verizon said their 5G launches would go ahead, but with some changes.

AT&T “will temporarily postpone the activation of a limited number of towers around certain airport runways,” a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday, adding that the Federal Aviation Administration “has not used the two years whose she had to plan this deployment responsibly.” “

“We are frustrated with the FAA’s failure to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we urge it to do so in a timely manner. “, AT&T’s statement reads.

Verizon made a similar statement on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/major-international-airlines-cancel-some-us-flights-amid-5g-rollout/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos