Emirates cancels flights to nine US cities due to 5G issues





Citing risks posed by AT&T (T) – Get AT&T Inc. Report and Verizon (VZ) – Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report offers 5G wireless service near airports, Emirates airline just canceled service to nine American cities.

On Tuesday, the Dubai-based airline announced that it would no longer offer flights to Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco or Seattle from January 19. Angeles International Airport and Washington DC Dulles International Airport will not be affected at this time.

“We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and relevant authorities to mitigate operational issues, and we hope to resume our US services as soon as possible,” the airline said Tuesday.

What does 5G have to do with it?

The two largest phone providers in the United States, AT&T and Verizon, had planned to launch fifth-generation (5G) cellular service across the country on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the Department of Transportation requested that it delay the installation of 5G networks within two miles of airports to give regulators more time to review how wireless towers transmitting extra 5G signals -powerful could interfere with flights and cargo deliveries. In a letter to Transport Secretary Petter Buttigieg, the CEOs of some of the country’s biggest airlines warned that a rushed deployment could cause “the country’s trade [to…] stop. »

While the two companies initially declined a delay, AT&T and Verizon agreed to push back the launch at a number of airports by Wednesday — a move that was quickly welcomed by President Joseph Biden.

AT&T and Verizon agree to delay

“This agreement will avert potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations and our economic recovery, while allowing more than 90% of wireless tower deployment to occur as planned,” Biden said in a statement. .

But even despite the delay, Emirates has decided to withdraw many of its services in the US for the time being – in the announcement it did not mention how the pushback affects its plans for the future.

