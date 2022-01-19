British Prime Minister Johnson is under pressure after reports of an imminent leadership challenge





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, England on January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

January 19 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a leadership challenge after an angry backlash at his alleged party at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

After refusing a former aide’s accusation that Johnson had lied to Congress about a political party, the Daily Telegraph and ITV News, citing sources, issued as many letters as needed from lawmakers calling for a vote of no confidence in their leadership, citing the sources. He said he could send it. It arrives on Wednesday.

The nearly 20 Conservative MPs who won seats in the last general election of 2019 plan to file a letter of no confidence in Johnson, The Telegraph reports.

Johnson’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Just two years ago, Johnson became his party lover after fulfilling his promise to secure Britain’s largest conservative majority since Margaret Thatcher in 1987 and finally to leave the European Union (EU).

However, relations are rapidly deteriorating as reports continue to pour in that Downing Street has clearly ignored strict lockdown rules.

To trigger a leadership challenge, 54 of the 360 ​​Conservative MPs in Congress would need to send a letter of no confidence to the party’s 1922 committee chair.

Because the letter is confidential, only the chairman knows how many lawmakers actually wrote it.

End of plan B?

Prime Minister Johnson is due to speak in Parliament on Wednesday after his cabinet is expected to approve a plan to lift recent restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the UK.

As the Omicron strain rapidly spread across the UK, the government introduced ‘Plan B’ measures last month. These included guidelines for working from home where possible, masks for indoor environments, and vaccine passports for large events.

The lifting of restrictions will please many of his party’s desire to return to something similar to everyday life as Johnson works to quell a rebellion sparked by a party’s allegations of breaking the rules.

Former senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who left the government under poignant conditions in November 2020 and designed Britain’s exit from the European Union, says Johnson knows that a drinking party in his garden will break the lockdown rules. Speaking of which, his political problems have increased this week.

Prime Minister Johnson apologized to Congress last week, saying he thought it was a business event and only attended for 25 minutes to thank the staff.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray was accused of breaking the rules by Johnson, his team and officials at 10 Downing Street or other government buildings between May 2020 and April 2021, when COVID-19 rules limited the number of people they could meet socially. The allegations are being investigated. .

Angry Johnson apologized to Queen Elizabeth after reports of employees having a party on Downing Street late the night before her husband Prince Philip’s funeral.

Even if Johnson continues, the controversy could continue to damage his popularity. The opposition Labor Party has had the largest lead over the ruling Conservatives since 2013.

Report by Andrew MacAskill; Edited by Jonathan Oatis, Rosalba O’Brien and Chris Reese

