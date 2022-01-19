This Is Us just dropped a huge hint about Kate and Toby’s divorce





Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the This Is Us Season 6 episode, titled “Four Fathers”.

This Is Us continues to bring fans closer to the inevitable, and I’m talking about both the show’s ending and Kate and Toby’s divorce. “Four Fathers” showed the rift between Kate and Toby continuing to grow as he went back and forth for work, exhausting Kate as she balanced her job with caring for two children. Aside from the growing tension, viewers got a huge hint as to what was to come for the couple, and it came through a few flash-forwards with Kate and Toby’s adult son Jack Damon (Blake Stadnik) and his wife Lucy (Auden Thornton).

“Four Fathers” opened in the future timeline, where Jack was cooking on a barbecue while Lucy sat nearby. Jack was triggered by the smell of meat from the grill – a tragedy in itself, because what smells better than meat on a grill, right? – saying it brought him back to “that day”. Jack walked into a memory where we could hear Toby warning his son not to get too close, followed by Jack crying and Kate screaming his name. Lucy wasn’t surprised by Jack’s reaction, reporting that whatever trauma happened was something they’ve had to deal with before.

The end of the episode showed Toby in the current timeline telling Kate that he was buying a smoker so that even though they didn’t have much time together, the time they had could be spent making memories. during family meals. Then we jumped into the future, where Lucy Damon gave an ominous warning about the exact type of memories it would be. As Jack removed the last morsel of food from the smoker, Lucy said to him:

You know, you don’t have to keep using this thing. It’s like a literal symbol of the day your mother and father’s marriage fell apart. Plus, that day almost definitely deformed your near-perfect face.

As Lucy said this, she touched a scar on Jack’s head that had been hidden by his hair. So it looks like we’re about to witness an accident at a Damon family barbecue soon. While the scar on Jack’s head didn’t look too bad, whatever happened was clearly bad enough for him to blame the incident for fracturing his parents’ marriage beyond all recognition. repair (as we know Kate eventually remarries co-worker Phillip), and it was bad enough that Jack still suffered physical trauma from the smell of smoke.

Fans also got a possible clue to the identity of Kevin’s wife in the 2034 timeline, as he called his old friend and Uncle Nicky Cassidy Sharp’s (Jennifer Morrison) in the middle of the night to talk about their own parenting issues. Will we see this relationship continue to grow? Much like the last episode reveal of Nicky’s wife, Edie, each answered question just brings more questions, but that’s not a complaint. I’m savoring every second of the final chapter of This Is Us.

Although this episode focuses on fathers, it looks like the next week could be all about mothers – and probably more about Jack Pearson’s childhood – as he got a call at the end of “Four Fathers”. informing him that his mother had died. This Is Us continues at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 25 on NBC. Be sure to check out our 2022 TV schedule to see what shows are airing soon.

