UK inflation at its highest in 30 years





Rising food prices are one of the causes of rising inflation. © AFP via Getty Images

Inflation in the UK soared to 5.4% in December, exacerbating the cost of living crisis that is squeezing household incomes to their highest level in 30 years and is putting pressure on the Bank of England to raise rates.

The big year-over-year increase in the Consumer Price Index reflected widespread increases in the cost of most goods and services and again exceeded economists’ forecasts of a slight increase in December, from 5.1% in November to 5.2%.

The BoE faces the dilemma of not foreseeing a surge in inflation. We’re under pressure to raise interest rates to calm spending and bring inflation down to our 2% target, but we don’t want to put too much pressure on household budgets to hamper recovery.

Inflation rates are expected to rise even higher in the spring, exceeding 6%, and gas and electricity prices are set to surge in April to reflect much higher wholesale energy prices.

The 5.4% CPI inflation rate for December was the highest since March 1992, when the inflation rate fell from its peak of 8.4% in March 1992. It peaked twice in 2008 and 2011 at 5.2%.

In December, prices rose much faster than incomes, and the most recent headline wage increase was only 3.8% in the three months to November.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he understands “the pressures people are facing due to the cost of living” and that he will “continue to listen to people’s concerns as we have done during the pandemic” and will take steps to ease the burden. hinted .

The National Statistical Office said inflation in December was higher as prices for food, restaurants, hotels, furniture, household items, clothing and shoes rise ahead of Christmas. .

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said there was little evidence that the government’s Plan B coronavirus restrictions raised prices. “Last year’s economic shutdown had an impact on some items, but overall the impact on the headline rate of inflation was negligible,” he said.

Inflation rates in the US and other European countries are also at their highest in decades.

Economists say a rate hike will pressure the BoE to act to show that it can curb prices and prevent high inflation from becoming what businesses and households consider normal.

With further gains in December, the BoE “has no choice but to raise rates again in February,” said Samuel Tombs, a British economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Investors increased their bets on BoE rate hikes in line with inflation figures. The market is currently pricing in four hikes through November, with interest rates rising to 1.25%.

Most economists expect the inflation rate to rise to at least 6.5% if the government doesn’t take action to curb energy price hikes in April, but it’s unlikely to reach 6% even if Sunak takes action to limit bill hikes. there is.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said: “What is particularly worrisome is that change [in inflation] From November, this is mainly due to food price hikes. This not only provides additional evidence that inflation is endemic rather than temporary, it is also a bad omen for households facing multiple rises in cost of living this spring.”

suggestion

Food price inflation was at its highest in nine years at 4.5%.

Paul Dales, UK chief economist at Capital Economics, said gas and electricity prices would rise by around 50% in April and inflation could reach 7% if the prime minister does nothing to contain it. said that

The inflation rate, as measured by the retail price index backed by interest on index-linked government bonds and student loans, rose to 7.5% in December, the highest on this measure in 30 years.

Additional report by Adam Samson

