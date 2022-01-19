Kate and Toby Jack’s son reveal what led to divorce





(lr) Chris Sullivan as Toby, Chrissy Metz as Kate in This Is Us. Ron Batzdorff/NBC

First the slow cooker, now the smoker! This Is Us has given fans a major clue as to why Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are divorced going forward, and let’s just say the Pearsons are unlucky with kitchen utensils. .

The Tuesday, Jan. 18 episode titled Four Fathers began with the couple’s adult son, Jack (Blake Stadnik), cooking steaks for himself and his wife, Lucy (Auden Thornton), on a Big Green Egg years from 1990. ‘today. As she warned him to be careful, he noticed that the smell brought him back to the day of his first memory.

In the present, Toby struggled to stay close to Jack and his daughter Hailey as he commuted to and from work. He finally got an entire weekend to spend with Kate and the kids, but he and Kate argued over the kids’ schedules. Toby eventually ditched Kate before her school recital to stay home and take care of the little ones, and she ended up complaining about their problems to Phillip (Chris Geere). Her co-worker assured her that if she was still willing to discuss their issues with other people, that was a good sign since he stopped talking about his marital issues with his wife when things got too complicated.

Toby later admitted to Kate that he should have followed her lead when it came to the kids because she was more with them. He also suggested they buy a Big Green Egg to create family memories at barbecues, and she agreed.

(lr) Auden Thornton as Lucy, Blake Stadnik as Jack Damon in This Is Us. Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Going forward, Lucy pointed out that the smoker was a reminder of the day Jack’s parents’ marriage blew up. She pushed back his hair to reveal a scar on his head and mentioned that he didn’t need to keep the thing that almost deformed him.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kevin (Justin Hartley) has adapted poorly to the estrangement of the twins since leaving the Madisons (Caitlin Thompson) house. His 25-year-old Manny revival co-star gave him her number, but instead of reaching out to her for a booty call, he reached out to Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) because she was miles away and more suited to his age.

Randall (Sterling K. Brown), meanwhile, discovered that Deja (Lyric Ross) lied about visiting Malik (Asante Blackk) in Boston. Although Randall wanted to separate the young couple, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) informed him that she planned to get Deja birth control because they had to get used to her growing up. Randall calmed down long enough to tell Deja that she couldn’t visit Malik anymore, but she retorted that it would be a problem.

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) also struggled to keep up with the Big Three amid his busy work schedule. Kevin slipped away when Jack took the kids to the movies and accidentally fell asleep, and mall security called Rebecca (Mandy Moore) to pick up Kevin after he got lost. Rebecca told Jack that there was always a chance of a bad day, but then he received a phone call telling him that his mother had passed away.

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

