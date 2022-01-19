How to order free rapid COVID tests from the US government





With the rise of the Omicron variant, we have been urged to use rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to ensure that we are not passing the virus on to our friends and family. However, it has been very difficult to follow this suggestion, with the long lines at COVID testing stations and the high prices for home kits when you can find them.

In an attempt to alleviate this situation, the US federal government has created a website where you can order four rapid test kits per month per household for free. While the site was supposed to officially open on Wednesday, January 19, it started taking names and addresses a day early.

It is extremely simple to put in your order. You won’t need to provide a credit card or any other financial information.

Go to COVIDTests.gov. Tap the button that says Order Free Home Tests. If you don’t see the button for some reason, you can go directly to the USPS site (where the button would send you anyway) at special.usps.com/testkits. Include your name, email address (if you want to receive notifications) and shipping address. Click the green Check Out Now button and you’re done! The USPS form for ordering free rapid tests is very simple.

So far we haven’t had any reports of any issues with the site itself although (as one can imagine) it is very popular. (According to analytics.usa.gov, as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, more than 700,000 people had visited the website.) There will also be a hotline for those who cannot access the website. for some reason, but as of this writing, the number had yet to be announced.

Kits are expected to ship within 7-12 days, starting in late January. Until then, when it comes to rapid tests, we were still alone.

Note: Some apartment dwellers report problems placing an order if someone else in their building has already done so:

Several solutions have been suggested if this happens to you, including putting your apartment number on the same line as your civic address, putting your apartment number on the second address line, or using a word (such as suite or apartment ) rather than a pound sign. None of these have been verified; well let you know if we hear anything more.

Updated January 18, 2:45 PM ET: Updated to add information about possible issues with ordering from an apartment.

