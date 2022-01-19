UK list of 12 most wanted criminals released





Two men from Cardiff, including one suspected of being a lynchpin from the 8m drug gang, have been named one of the UK’s most wanted criminals.

A new appeal has been launched to track down and bring to trial 12 of Britain’s most wanted fugitives, known to be hiding in Spain.

The perpetrators, all male, are wanted for crimes such as murder, mass drug trafficking, the supply of firearms and ammunition, and other crimes.

The National Crime Agency’s (NCA)’s most wanted campaigns work with the independent charitable Crimestoppers, Spanish law enforcement and British police.

The two men on the list, from Cardiff, were wanted by South Wales police on charges of Class A drug crimes allegedly organized using the encrypted communication platform EncroChat.

Both men are wanted for events that took place between February and June 2020, both involving Spain.

Asim Naveed Asim Naveed is wanted for a Class A drug offense (Image: NCA)

Date of Birth: January 27, 1992

Last known addresses: Chandlery Way, Butetown, Cardiff and Glenwood, Pentwyn, Cardiff.

WANTED: South Wales Police

Occurrence Date: Between February 2020 and June 2020

WANTED: Suspected of playing a leading role in a highly organized criminal organization. Using the encrypted communication platform EncroChat, he is accused of obtaining large amounts of cocaine from upstream suppliers and distributing them through Cardiff and Wales. He and his OCG are estimated to have brought 46 kg of cocaine to Wales over a period amounting to 7,885,680.

Description: Asian, 6 feet 2 inches tall, muscular build, with surgical scar on left wrist.

Link: Spain mainland

Calvin Parris Parris is suspected of being a customer who purchased cocaine from Asim Naveeds OCG and sold it within Cardiff. (Photo = NCA)

Date of Birth: 1990-01-14

Last known addresses: Sully and Barry addresses in Ely, Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan

WANTED: South Wales Police

Occurrence Date: Between February 2020 and June 2020

WANTED: Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. Parris is suspected of being a customer who purchased cocaine from Asim Naveeds OCG and sold it within Cardiff. Parris is said to have closed a deal with OCG, including using an Encrochat phone to purchase 7 kg of cocaine for 89,000 a time.

Description: Black, 5 ft 11 in, medium sized, gold upper teeth.

Link: Spain

Benjamin Macann Benjamin Macann (Image: NCA)

Date of Birth: August 19, 1989

Last known address: Halfpenny Lane, Beetley, Dereham, Norfolk

WANTED: Norfolk Police

Event Date: April 1, 2020

WANTED: In 2020, he and his accomplices were accused of being involved in the supply of several kilograms of cocaine using encrypted handsets.

Description: About 5 feet 10 inches tall, blue eyes, left-handed, medium build, gray hair.

Link: Barcelona, ​​Spain

Jack Mayle Jack Mayle (Image: NCA)

Date of Birth: March 16, 1991

Last known address: formerly Caterham, Surrey.

Wanted: Seo-ri Police

Accident Date: August 12, 2019 ~ July 30, 2020

Wanted: Supplying MDMA, methylphenidate (drugs) and diazepam. Mayle fled after being charged. He is said to have run a drug line called Flavor Quest in South London and Surrey. He worked with dark web drug dealers who bought and sold drugs to each other for future sales through their respective drug networks. They sold LSD and various medicines.

Description: Born in Croydon, he is about 5 ft 11 tall and has a diamond tattoo under his left eye and the name Croydon on the outside of his left forearm. The left hand tattooed with money does not sleep, 12-20 and a small heart. On his right hand he has an eye design tattoo with hands around his eyes and the word Little. Both of them have tattoos on their fingers that read Trap Star. On his neck are tattoos of warriors and religious figures on horseback. He has tattoos all over his back. You may have tried to change your appearance.

Link: Spain

Column Halpin Column Halpin (Image: NCA)

Date of Birth: 13/12/1994

Last known address: Beede Street, Openshaw, Manchester

WANTED: Greater Manchester Police

Date of occurrence: June 2018

WANTED: Relates to the murder of Luke Graham and the attempted murder of Anton Verigotta. Halpin is believed to be one of three men who drove to the scene of the attack and took part in the murder.

Description: About 6 feet tall, of an athlete’s build, fair skin tone. gym hall. possible lazy eyes.

Links: Spain and possibly Turkey

John James Jones John James Jones (Image: NCA)

Date of Birth: July 16, 1990

Last known address: Ennerdale Drive, Aughton, Lancashire

Wanted: Lancashire

Location: Overseas Available Locations Ibiza Spain

Incident Date: April 28, 2018

WANTED: The intentionally injured Jones (and co-defendant) is charged with stabbing two people multiple times, causing serious injuries. Jones is believed to have fled England in the immediate aftermath. There is information that he stayed in a hotel in Madrid the night after he was stabbed but left quickly the next morning.

Description: White, about 6 feet full, with stocky black hair.

Link: Maybe Ibiza

Column Michael Allen Column Michael Allen

Date of Birth: June 24, 1998

Last known address: Lilac Avenue, South Shields

WANTED: Northumbria Police

Event Date: October 2017 ~ June 2019

WANTED: 12 criminal charges: Possession of an intent to supply a Class A (heroin), Class A (cocaine) supply, Possession of cannabis, assault a paramedic, insult and dangerous driving. On June 11, 2019, police raided a house suspected of being used for drug dealing. Allen ran away and assaulted two police officers who stopped him. He was carrying 113.29 grams of heroin. Allan was charged and appeared in court in April 2020 and received unconditional bail, but never returned.

Description: He is about 182 cm tall and has fine hair, blue eyes, a slender physique, and a Tyneside accent.

Links: Alicante, Marbella

Dean Gafors (Image: NCA)

Date of Birth: October 31, 1992

Last known address: South Hill Road, Dingle, Liverpool

WANTED: Cheshire Police

Accident Date: Between March 2020 and July 2020

WANTED: Garforth is suspected of being involved in an organized crime syndicate that supplies significant amounts of cocaine and cannabis and engages in the gun and ammunition trade. He uses the now-defunct encrypted communications platform EncroChat to facilitate these crimes in and around North West England, and claims that his OCG also tainted the drugs before transporting them.

Description: Born in Liverpool. About 5 feet 6 inches tall, white, slender build, brown hair.

Link: Spain

Joshua Dillon Hendry Joshua Dillon Hendry (Image: NCA)

Date of Birth: January 9, 1991

Last known address: Lochinvar Street, Walton, Liverpool

WANTED: Humberside Police

Event Date: Between September 1, 2017 and March 21, 2019

WANTED: He was a member of Liverpool OCG and has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He is accused of trafficking and distributing heroin and crack cocaine from Liverpool as Grimsby and controlling the telephone lines used for it. His mother and brother were convicted as part of a conspiracy. Hendry was also wanted for a separate drug conspiracy to supply cocaine in May 2018 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in March 2019.

Description: From Liverpool. 6 feet 2 inches tall.

Link: Spain

Marc Francis Roberts Marc Francis Roberts (Image: NCA)

Date of Birth: July 23, 1993

Last known address: Freehold Street, Fairfield, Liverpool

WANTED: Merseyside Police

Date of occurrence: August 30, 2019

WANTED: Serious bodily injury and attempted robbery of 60,000 Richard Mille watches. On September 30, 2016, the victim was attacked by two men with knives after parking their car on the driveway of their home around 1:30 am. The victim refused to hand over the watch and was so badly injured that he suffered life-threatening injuries and was treated in the intensive care unit for puncture wounds, collapsed lungs and numerous lacerations. The victim was told that one of the attackers had cut herself in the attack, and Roberts’ blood was later identified at the scene.

Description: From Liverpool. White, 6 feet 1 inch tall, medium sized. I have a 7.6 cm scar on my right leg. Dark eyebrows, right-handedness, green eyes, and a potential scar on the arm obtained during a robbery attempt.

Links: Scotland, Spain.

James Stevenson James Stevenson (Image: NCA)

Date of Birth: November 4, 1965

Last known address: Fishcoates Gardens, Rutherglen, Glasgow

Wanted: NCA and Police Scottish Organized Crime Partnership.

Event Date: January 25, 2020 to September 21, 2020

Wants: The National Crime Agency and Police Scotland want to speak with James Stevenson regarding several crimes related to organized crime in Scotland and the wider UK, namely the seizure of one ton of cocaine. It was seized in connection with the production and supply of unaccompanied cargo that arrived at the port of Dover in September 2020, and the production and supply of approximately 28 million Etizolam street valium tablets seized after a raid on a suspected pill factory in Kent in June 2020. In May 2020, two deliberate fire attacks are suspected on properties in the Lanarkshire and Forth Valley regions. The general public should not approach Stevenson directly, but should contact authorities instead.

Description: White, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with stocky gray hair, with a scar on the left side of her face.

Links: Barcelona, ​​Alicante

Nanaopong Nanaopong (Image: NCA)

Date of Birth: May 28, 1980

Last known address: West Road Newham, London

WANTED: Essex Police

Event Date: June 13, 2020

Crime: Robert Powell, 50 wanted for murder. Oppong is said to have driven Powell to a party and shot him eight times with a 9mm pistol. Oppong and Powell are said to have belonged to a rival criminal network.

Description: Athletic appearance, black, with two circular scars over the right eye. A series of small scars on his left hand and fingers. Stomach scar near the navy.

Link: Marbella

Steve Rodhouse, NCA’s head of operations, said: Spain is not a safe haven. We have excellent relationships with various law enforcement agencies in the country, and we work together every day to protect the public.

With 86 criminals arrested in the last fugitive campaign, criminals know that we will never give up and never fall behind them.

Our Spanish partners have been crucial in many of those arrests and have arrested and returned more than 25 wanted British fugitives in 2021.”

He added: Fugitives will usually continue to attack during their escape and these people will become known to criminal groups wherever they are.

The last thing the fugitives want is the determination and ability of British and Spanish law enforcement agencies to focus on them.

Many of these fugitives will try to blend in with the large British community that has settled in Spain, and any resident will know one of them in the town or village.

Loyalty changes over time, so anyone with information about this man, please help me find it.

Anyone with information about a person on the list can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, and anyone in Spain can call the toll-free Spanish phone number 900 926 111 and CrimeStoppers in the UK will respond (with translation if needed) .

Alternatively, the general public can fill out an anonymous online form on the UK charity website Crimestoppers-uk.org/fugitives.

