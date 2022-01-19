COVID-19: UK is in ‘very strong position’ against COVID, but world is ‘very serious’, experts warn | UK News





According to one of the world’s leading public health experts, the rapid spread of the Omicron strain and the release of up to 20 billion doses of a vaccine could mean the COVID-19 pandemic could end this year.

However, Sir Jeremy Farrar, Director of the Wellcom Trust and former SAGE advisor, told Sky News that more transparency, especially about the origins of COVID-19, will be needed to prevent future epidemics.

“Especially the UK and some other countries are in a very, very strong position right now. They have fantastic launches of vaccines and high levels of natural immunity,” he said.

He said it makes sense for the government to start looking at deregulation. Boris Johnson expected a major easing of the Plan B rule, but not all.

“The NHS is still under pressure and we won’t be releasing everything at the end of January, which is still in the middle of winter,” said Sir Jeremy.

Image: People line up for testing in Beijing amid continuing concerns about the coronavirus and variants of Omicron. photo: AP

The world is in a ‘very dangerous situation’

Now, the rest of the world is “in a very serious situation,” says Sir Jeremy, due to low vaccination rates and the incredibly fast spread of omicron strains.

This is causing a surge in mortality, but even in countries with low vaccination rates, new data shows that the omicron wave is less lethal than the previous wave.

The more contagious variant will increase global COVID-19 immunity levels. And this will soon be improved with the rapidly increasing global vaccine launches.

Vaccine capacity availability growing exponentially

The availability of vaccine doses is growing exponentially, increasing the reserves of COVAX, a global vaccine sharing initiative. Last week, COVAX delivered its 1 billionth capacity. And there is hope that an additional 20 billion doses of vaccine will be available worldwide this year.

“If you think there are 7 billion people in the world, we should now be able to get a vaccine in the first half of 2022 to anyone who wants a vaccine in any country in the world, and that should be our goal.” Sir Jeremy said.

The Welcome Trust and the Gates Foundation have pledged to donate a total of $300 million (£221 million) to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which helps make a COVID-19 vaccine available in poor countries and is “anti-mutagenic”. Continue vaccine development to reduce disease risk. Future coronavirus epidemic.

But until a vaccine is deployed, poor countries are still at risk, and given the potential for new mutations to continue to emerge, so are we.

“When I was in the middle of a Delta, I thought Delta was the end,” said Sir Jeremy. “It’s so much more contagious than Delta, it’s hard to imagine being able to get Delta out of the field.”

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

2:26 Omicron: Hospital admission data ‘encourage’

International cooperation needed to prevent future outbreaks

But he warned that the prospects for international cooperation to prevent future epidemics are worse than they are now.

He said a “game of blame” that began with the origins of COVID-19 in China but now extends to the emergence of new strains and international travel bans has undermined trust. It will take trust if scientists and governments can work together to discover and respond to emerging infectious disease threats.

Email has recently appeared since the beginning of the 2020 pandemic. Sir Jeremy thought it was “50:50” that SARS-CoV-2 escaped from Wuhan’s national virology laboratory.

But he told Sky News he was soon convinced that what seemed “strange” at first could be explained as easily as natural events.

But more openness to the origins of COVID will be needed to help restore that trust, according to Sir Jeremy. “Geopolitically, it is almost impossible to see this resolved now.

“I urge everyone, especially the Chinese government, to be transparent about their origins.

“I think we are very vulnerable right now because most of our scientific cooperation with China has come to a halt.”

