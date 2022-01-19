Airlines are canceling some flights before the launch of 5G wireless in the United States





Two of the largest US wireless carriers have agreed not to turn on certain 5G signals near airport runways, a temporary concession to address aviation safety concerns that have already prompted international airlines to cancel some flights to the United States. United.

AT&T Inc. T -1.57% and Verizon Communications Inc. VZ -0.94% Tuesday afternoon agreed to the new limits after a months-long standoff between cellular carriers and aviation officials, who had promised to limit flights due to concerns about the effect of 5G signals on instrument aircraft.

President Biden on Tuesday thanked cellphone companies for the break. This agreement will avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations and our economic recovery, while allowing more than 90% of wireless tower deployment to occur as planned, he said.

Nonetheless, airline executives questioned whether federal aviation administrations pending security measures would still ground their flights. Aviation safety officials say the wireless carrier deal will avoid many cancellations and delays, but probably not all. An FAA spokesperson did not detail the extent of those delays.

AT&T and Verizon have agreed to delay the rollout of a new 5G wireless service at the request of US transportation officials. The FAA says the service could affect aircraft safety systems, a claim the wireless industry denies. Photo illustration: Jacob Reynolds

Delta Air Lines Inc. said Tuesday night that it anticipates the possibility of flight cancellations under certain weather conditions as early as Wednesday, even after Verizon and AT&T agreed on Tuesday. While this is a positive development to prevent widespread disruption to flight operations, some flight restrictions may remain, the airline said.

The airline said it will automatically rebook customers whose flights are affected and waive fare differences for customers who must reschedule.

A handful of international airlines said Tuesday they planned to suspend some US flights starting Wednesday, citing operational concerns stemming from the rollout of 5G and FAA restrictions, as well as advice from Boeing Co. not to not operate the widebody 777.

Emirates Airline has announced that it will suspend flights to nine US cities. Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. said Boeing advised them not to operate the 777 in the United States in light of the 5G rollout. Air India has also announced the cancellation of some flights to the United States operated by 777 jets.

An ANA spokesperson said its cancellations, which would affect around 10 of its flights, were made before the mobile companies announced their latest concessions.

An AT&T spokeswoman says the cellphone company has agreed to temporarily postpone the activation of a limited number of towers around some airport runways, but will launch 5G services everywhere else as planned. . Later Tuesday, Verizon also pledged to limit its 5G network around airports, adding that the new high-speed service will still cover more than 90 million Americans when it goes live on Wednesday.

Mobile carriers’ next-generation wireless upgrades have remained in limbo in recent months after the FAA asked them to pause their 5G rollouts. The aerospace regulator said the frequencies AT&T and Verizon plan to use to carry the new 5G signals could confuse radar altimeters, which planes rely on to measure height from the ground.

Telecom industry executives disputed those claims and said the disputed service, which covers a set of frequencies known as C-band, already operates on similar waves in dozens of other countries.

Aviation industry officials have said that without a deal they could face limitations on the flight of certain types of planes, including being effectively unable to operate Boeing 777s that fly internationally. Boeing declined to comment.

The telecommunications and aviation industries seemed on the verge of a truce earlier this month after mobile operators agreed to completely suspend the launch of their new 5G services until January 19. The timeout was designed to give the FAA more time to reduce its security restrictions. to certain aircraft and airports, which would reduce the disruption they would cause to flight plans.

But the FAA has informed airlines in recent days that many airports that should get some relief from safety restrictions will still face strict limits on landings in bad weather. On Monday, top passenger and cargo airline executives wrote to Biden administration officials with another request for a delay, warning that federal security measures could ground entire swaths of their fleets without more protection from 5G signals.

AT&T and Verizon said they still plan to launch their nationwide high-speed network links on Wednesday, but will refrain from turning on signals within 2 miles of airport runways. Spokespersons for the companies declined to say how long the new wireless pads will last around airports. They had previously agreed to reduce the strength of their 5G signals around the tracks for six months.

The partial launch has a deeper effect on Verizon, which is using 5G frequencies in more locations. The 2-mile quiet zones will limit several hundred Verizon cell stations and about 10 AT&T stations, according to people familiar with the matter. T-Mobile US Inc. is not expected to activate its C-band services until late 2023.

The new 5G limits announced on Tuesday will give regulators more time but will stop short of fixing the problem. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told a press briefing on Tuesday that U.S. aviation and telecommunications regulators were working with industry representatives to develop a solution. We certainly understand what’s at stake for both industries, she said. But certainly, minimizing flight disruptions, ensuring travel safety is a top priority.

The wireless service due to launch on Wednesday has been on the wish list of telecommunications companies for several years. The Federal Communications Commission sold licenses to use the service a year ago in a public auction that raised more than $81 billion.

FCC Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a written statement on Tuesday that C-band signals can safely co-exist with aviation technology, adding that it is critical that the FAA now complete this process carefully. and speed.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at [email protected] and Alison Sider at [email protected]

