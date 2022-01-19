‘In the name of God, go’: Britain’s Johnson faces demand for resignation





Johnson faces a rebellion that is deepened by lawmakers. Johnson Says “No” to Congress

LONDON, January 19 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed calls calling for the resignation of opposition and some MPs as he struggled to save the prime minister’s office amid deepening intra-party uprisings against a series of blockades on Downing Street on Wednesday. .

Having won his party’s most majority for more than 30 years in 2019, Johnson is fighting to cement his authority after a series of political party revelations from his Downing Street home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Johnson repeatedly apologized to the parties and said he did not know about many of them.

However, on May 20, 2020, he attended an event that he considers to be a business event, telling employees to “bring your own alcohol”. Prime Minister Johnson said no one had told him that Tuesday’s rally was against coronavirus rules.

“I expect our leaders to be held accountable for the actions they take,” Conservative MP David Davis, who supports Brexit, said in Congress.

Davis quoted Conservative MP Leo Amery as then Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain handled the war in 1940.

Asked by an opposition lawmaker to resign, Johnson said “no”.

Just as Western countries dealt with the Ukraine crisis and the world’s fifth-largest economy grapples with the wave of inflation sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, if Johnson collapses, UK inflation rose to its highest level in nearly three decades. read more

To spark a leadership challenge, 54 out of 360 Conservative MPs in Congress would need to send a letter of distrust to the party’s 1922 committee chair.

“I haven’t sat here long enough,” said Johnson, who pleaded with one supporter to stay.

The nearly 20 Conservative MPs who won seats in the last general election of 2019 plan to file a letter of no confidence in Johnson, The Telegraph reports. A few others said they had already written such a letter.

An analysis by The Times newspaper found that 58 Conservative MPs openly criticized the prime minister.

The Conservative Party’s main rivals are Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, 41, and Foreign Minister Liz Truss, 46.

‘Pork Pie Revolt’

Downing Street’s blockade party, held when ordinary people couldn’t say goodbye to dying relatives directly, undermined Johnson’s authority.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, England, on January 19, 2022.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday denied accusations he had made by a former aide for lying to Congress about the blockade party, saying no one had warned that the “Bring Alcohol” gathering could violate COVID-19 rules.

“Wandering between an empty bottle and a plate of sandwiches – didn’t he realize it was a party? Does the Prime Minister realize how foolish it is?” Kier Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party, said in Congress.

“Every week the Prime Minister comes up with an outrageous and frankly unbelievable excuse for the Downing Street party and explains it every week.”

Starmer, who welcomed member Christian Wakeford’s departure from Johnson’s Conservative Party early Wednesday to join the Labor Party, asked Johnson whether the prime minister should resign if he misled Congress.

“My decision is about more than just your leadership and the disgraceful behavior you’ve done in recent weeks,” Wakeford said.

“I can no longer support a government that does not have constant contact with hard-working people in Bury South and across the country.”

lockdown party

Support for Johnson and his party plummeted after a series of revelations about the party and other mistakes.

His former spokesman resigned after being caught laughing on camera while joking around about how he was going to have a Christmas party at a reporter’s question.

There was an uproar on Downing Street at one event when employees went to the supermarket to buy a bag of alcohol, spilled wine on a rug and broke a swing used by the prime minister’s young son.

The Mirror said employees bought a wine refrigerator for Friday’s meeting.

Johnson has provided various accounts of the party, from denying that the rules have been broken, to expressing his understanding of the public outrage over the apparent hypocrisy at the heart of the British nation.

He said people should wait for the results of an internal investigation from a senior official before reaching a conclusion.

Opponents described him as a con artist who demanded that the British follow the toughest rules in the history of peace while partying with his staff.

The growing internal conservative rebellion was cast as “The Pig Pie Conspiracy,” as one rebel MP was from Melton, the hometown of Melton Mowbray’s Pork Pie. Pork pie is also a London slang word for a lie.

