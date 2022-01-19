How Britain’s busy streets were affected by the plague: local search





What do Manchester, Dartford in Kent and Tower Hamlet in East London have in common?

None of these are priorities on the UK government’s “leveling” agenda to bring more development to struggling cities and smaller towns in central and northern England. However, they are one of the areas in the UK where downtown has been hit hardest by the economic upheaval caused by the pandemic in the past two years.

This list is drawn from a dataset obtained exclusively from the FT that provides details on UK spending patterns at a very regional level.

With a sample that includes a significant fraction of consumers from all parts of the UK, readers across the UK can look up the performance of their town, county, neighborhood or local train station area.

It shows how lockdowns and homework over the past two years have created a serious crisis in the bustling streets of some big cities, just as there has been a political consensus that public policy should be less focused on metropolitan areas.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, central London suffered the most. With international connectivity, tourism, an office-based economy and concentration of hospitality businesses, the capital’s center is facing a uniquely frightening time.

The data also clearly shows that areas dependent on airports have suffered significant damage. In the list of the 10 worst-affected regions, Luton relies on airports and Crawley includes Gatwick.

However, some conclusions are contrary to the political wisdom. Scotland and Wales outperformed almost all UK regions despite stricter public health measures.

Above all, the geographical differences within England stand out. Much of the former industrial center of the Midlands and the so-called red wall, small towns in the north, outperformed the wealthier areas. The areas most affected were concentrated in large cities, while the south was more affected than the north.

During the pandemic, the poor may have been worse off than their wealthy neighbors, but poor villages are not the worst hit.

In his 2021 leveling speech, Prime Minister Boris Johnson contrasted Yorkshire’s neighboring city of Bradford with thriving Leeds. Spending on Leeds businesses has plummeted since March 2020. Bradford’s total sales were hardly shaken.

In November, Johnson visited the Blyth Valley constituency in Northumberland, which had been the subject of leveling funding. According to FT data, local sales increased due to the pandemic.

The government’s leveling agenda, widely supported by major opposition parties, is focused on redressing the effects of decades of stagnation in impoverished areas suffering from low wages and reduced productivity.

But the pandemic has created a new category of troubled towns. It’s a place where salaries are high, but they’re taking huge losses in the downtown area and struggling to cope with changing working patterns.

“The government is right to focus its political energies on certain types of small and medium-sized cities in the North,” said Hazel Blears, former local government minister and chair of the Department of Labor for Social Investment Business, a renewable charity that provided the underlying data to the FT. “But after a cataclysm like this, we cannot hope that everything else will settle on its own.”

Will Jennings, a public policy professor at the University of Southampton, said the pandemic could cause governments to reconsider some of their priorities. “As we seek recovery, we will need an approach that recognizes that the places hardest hit by the pandemic are not the same ones left behind that have been the focus of recent political debates,” he said.

There is no doubt that Britain’s metropolis is still more economically powerful than its already struggling bustling streets and many struggling towns and cities that have been less affected by the pandemic. Some large cities are likely to recover quickly.

However, new problems may appear. If labor patterns continue to change, governments will have to think about how to deal with high-productivity urban areas with empty avenues.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said, “The economy and local economy are far more important than the downtown area. “But the pattern that shows how relatively poor London is is replicated in a lot of the data we see, especially data related to the labor market.”

FT’s data set is based on card spending from a sample of UK bank customers. The sample covers consumer sales to a set of cardholders at any merchant where a card payment machine is connected to a fixed geographic location. It accounts for 12-27% of bank customers, depending on the region, detailing the spending flow of £79 billion since the beginning of 2019.

FT will use the data for a series of articles about the future of High Street over the course of the year.

This granular data can be analyzed at the neighborhood level. It is necessary to uncover how the city’s loss chain deepens into the city center.

London, for example, has many variations. Across the capital, total sales since March 2020 were down 26% from the level expected based on pre-epidemic levels.

However, “Zone 1”, a commercial and tourism hub, saw a 52% drop in sales. The local authorities that have been hit hardest in the area are the City of London. Square mile spend has decreased 69% since March 2020.

This is driven by localization, especially telecommuting. Sales in Zone 4, part of the city’s suburbs, fell by just 9.4%.

“These figures show all of us that Square Mile’s businesses depend on in the footsteps of their office workers,” said Catherine McGuinness, City of London Corporation’s policy chairperson. “So they faced exceptionally difficult trading conditions during the pandemic, and another disappointment was when the telecommuting guidelines were reintroduced last month.”

Other major cities have been hit hard for similar reasons. Greater Manchester, which includes the boroughs surrounding the city, fell 12%. However, the borough of Manchester, the heart of the city itself, suffered a 32% hit.

In Scotland, spending in Edinburgh fell 19% while Glasgow fell 21%. In both cases, the magnitude of the decline was particularly reassuring due to the high performance of the neighboring regions.

East Lothian, a local authority that falls from Edinburgh’s edge down along the east coast, was the nation’s best performing, reporting a total increase of 12% in direct in-store spend over the entire period since March 2020. East Renfrewshire , up 7% from the Glasgow edge.

Both had the advantage of having commuting areas where residents made money in the city but stayed locally to spend it. An East Lothian official told the FT that the area has preserved more medium-sized downtowns than others.

FT analysis using new Ordnance Survey data for high streets shows that stores tend to be in highly mixed districts with smaller physical sizes and fewer apartments above them.

Scotland and Wales also benefited from the economic structure. Across the UK, areas with fewer local jobs and less populated areas performed better in the service sector. Regions with above-average employment in manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and fishing tend to do best.

Increase your total spend online

Online spending has risen nationwide, with money spending on groceries doubling from previous levels and online spending on entertainment, including meal delivery, nearly three-fold. Total spend recorded in the FT sample is now higher than before the pandemic. This is mainly due to online spending.

However, it is difficult to allocate these expenditures to specific areas. For example, South Somerset’s figures (with online sales increasing by 174%) are flattering for customers ordering from screwfix, a local-based national building and DIY supplies retailer. It has 1,200 employees in the area, runs a training plan with the local college and sponsors the stands for Yeoville Town Football Club.

Where some companies record their earnings, you can sometimes see little direct impact. Hackney’s online sales figures recorded sales in the region due to the presence of several multinationals such as Amazon, but it is likely that this brought only modest economic benefits to the borough of London.

Some local councils are urging tax reform to adapt to the surge in online sales and help downtown areas.

Rachael Robathan, Chairman of the City Council of Westminster, which includes London’s major shopping districts, said, “We call for an online sales tax that can be used to enable relief for offline businesses and to compete on a level playing field over the Internet. I did. Retailers”.

But Sam Bowman, a fellow at the Entrepreneurs Network, says governments shouldn’t try to keep the status quo. “It would be wise to find an easier way to use commercial real estate for what people want,” he says. “We shouldn’t start by worrying about how to protect downtown commercial landlords from cutting rents.”

What comes next?

Sales loss patterns revealed in the data are a challenge for governments. One implication is that some state-funded initiatives may not have been well-targeted at the start of the pandemic, including a series of loans, grants and tax exemptions.

“Business Support,” said Andrew Carter, CEO of the think tank Center for Cities. [during the peak of the pandemic] It has been more effective at protecting businesses from epidemics in less prosperous areas than those in our largest and most economically important urban centers.”

However, at present, there are few policies that address the possibility that old ways of office work and lifestyle may not return and manage the transition to what comes next.

“Based on the progress of the pandemic, you need to focus your investment strategy on both where you can get out of long-term hardships and where you face new, unexpected challenges,” says Blears.

Carter added that a priority for policymakers should still be mid-sized companies that still have problems that “will continue to grapple with the same economic problems they faced before Covid-19.”

“The largest cities will recover quickly when workers, tourists and other visitors return,” he adds.

The real problem with government is what happens otherwise.

