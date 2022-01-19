How could covid be endemic in the UK? What does the future look like?





It is a world that many of us can hardly imagine. Even after canceled plans, QR codes and nasal swabs have been canceled for two years, the end of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK still feels like a distant prospect.

But cabinet ministers insisted that the post-epidemic future was near. Education Minister Nadim Zahawi even recently suggested that the disease could soon become endemic in the UK.

Dr. Mike Ryan, director of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) health emergency program, defined endemic as a disease that circulates at a lower and predictable rate in the population.

But it’s not as simple as pressing a switch. The public may be tired of lockdowns and daily cases, but scientists warn that the transition to endemic is complex.

The Standard asked Britain’s top epidemiologists how the virus could become endemic in the UK and what living with the virus could actually be like.

The change to endemic is about government response.

One scientist told the Standard that introducing the word endemic into the Covid debate meant a political attempt to reshape the future of our public health response.

It has joined the long list of epidemiologic buzzwords registered in the public dictionary over the past two years, including herd immunity, exponential growth, and droplet propagation.

Professor Graham Medley, an epidemiological modeling expert at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, says it’s important to note that these terms are as charged as diagnosis.

Endemic usually means that the disease is always present in the population, but it also has political and policy implications that the government does not take special action. Medical services provide special diagnosis and treatment, but it is definitely not an emergency.

Influenza, which causes the common cold, and the four human coronaviruses are endemic, but do not trigger serious public health interventions. Professor Medley says the transition is primarily about government responses as much as dynamics.

Endemic doesn’t mean the virus or disease has changed, he continues, only the response to it has changed.

Much has to do with public attitudes towards the disease. There will be no clear time when that will change. It will be gradual.

The transition to endemic has already begun, but could take decades.

Professor Mark Woolhouse, professor of epidemiology of infectious diseases at the University of Edinburgh, said the coronavirus may not go away as quickly as ministers would like, but the country is on the road to becoming endemic.

I think we’re at the beginning of the transition to an endemic virus, but this could take decades, not years, I told Standard.

But I don’t expect those decades to be like 2020 or 2021 and things will improve as we go through the transition.

Professor Woolhouse envisions a future in which the virus does not melt, but rather allows people to become infected with the coronavirus multiple times during childhood, enabling a gradual immune build-up that serves as a buffer against severe illness.

This is a very different picture from our current situation. So, he says, we need to transition from this huge pulse of infection to something we experience through childhood and become less severe as we age.

This is why I believe this will take decades. It will be an incredibly long time before people become infected with the virus two or three times in childhood.

Endemic does not mean mild or severe.

Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert at the University of East Anglia, warned that it doesn’t mean the conversation is getting milder about the coronavirus transitioning to an endemic stage.

This has led to a lower mortality rate in the UK compared to waves of previous strains, despite the Omicron mutation found to be less severe but more contagious. However, Professor Hunter warns that endemic and serious should not be confused.

You get the impression that people are now using endemic to mean mild infection, he told Standard. This is not implied by the term endemism.

Malaria is an endemic disease that kills hundreds of thousands of children each year.

Professor Hunter argues that the level of infection will eventually reach endemic equilibrium when the number of cases is constant across the population and does not show sharp spikes or declines.

But this will be threatened by escape variants like the Omicron that can evade our natural immunity.

Hunter said this strain is an evolutionary step in the right direction because it has a lower risk of hospitalization, but it won’t be the last step as the virus continues to mutate.

Reduce Masks, Tests and Isolation

The virus will continue to circulate during the endemic stage, but over time, the need for mandatory public health measures will diminish, says Professor Hunter.

At some point, we’ll have to relax Plan B and cut test offerings, but that won’t happen before Easter, he says. It could happen this summer, or it could be pushed back to next year.

But we don’t see them doing the same amount of testing, quarantine, and case reporting they are doing in five years now.

With 100,000 cases recorded every day, giving up on this measure would be a political suicide, but it will one day be done.

That’s not to say that testing should eventually stop, but you can’t spend billions of dollars going on forever.

Even if the fatality rate is lowered by vaccination, natural immunity and better treatment, Professor Hunter says it will be difficult because of persistent anxiety about the disease to completely scrap the rules of self-isolation for people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

He added that the tension surrounding the infection will outlast the severity.

Regarding the mass immunization program, Professor Hunter emphasizes that while future boosters can continue to be provided to vulnerable people, the situation may change.

It would be very surprising, he says, to vaccinate young people in the long run.

To accelerate the transition to endemic, the minister should shift public health restrictions from emergency mode to more sustainable, says Professor Woolhouse.

When asked what measures could remain, he said that given the high level of transmission in the clinical setting, infection control in hospitals is likely to remain and nursing homes may maintain some containment to prevent an outbreak.

He added: For some people, especially those who feel vulnerable, I think wearing masks will continue for some time.

Testing is also less used by the community, but focuses on people in vulnerable environments. I think it will be scaled down, but it will still be there.

But he believes that some form of mass vaccination program will be maintained, at least for the foreseeable future.

We don’t vaccinate against other coronaviruses, but we don’t think they will prevent it in the near future.

The way diseases are tracked will change

The UK public has never been so involved with data. Millions of people follow the government’s daily 4pm statistics updates, and the progress of the pandemic at home and abroad is constantly being analyzed in the media.

This attitude will eventually change, says Professor Woolhouse, as the virus disappears from news bulletins and political discourse in general.

It may still be one of the diseases we’re most worried about, but it’s not doing well with the amount of confirmation testing or general surveillance of less serious cases, he says.

But it’s useful to give us the ability to do so so that we can increase it again if needed.

Professor Woolhouse also said a key factor will be media attention to virus reports. He added that the epidemic will end when you and I do not have this conversation.

When the virus is no longer news.

