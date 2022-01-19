US and Russia cling to Ukraine as tensions rise





KYIV, Ukraine — The United States and Russia clung to Russia’s military buildup on the Ukrainian border on Wednesday with no signs that either will give up entrenched positions that have raised fears of a Russian invasion and a new war in Europe.

Ahead of critical talks on Friday between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the two sides seemed no closer to a compromise that could ease tensions and avert the threat of a Russian invasion. . Ukraine, meanwhile, said it was prepared for the worst and would survive any difficulties that came its way.

During a visit to the Ukrainian capital Kiev, Blinken accused Russia of planning to reinforce the more than 100,000 troops it has deployed along the Ukrainian border and suggested that number could double in a relatively short time. short.

Blinken did not elaborate, but Russia has sent an unspecified number of troops from the country’s Far East to its ally Belarus, which also shares a border with Ukraine, for major war games next month. .

Blinken also reiterated Washington’s demands for Russia to de-escalate the situation by withdrawing its forces from the border area, which Moscow flatly refused to do. And, Blinken said he will not give Russia the written response it expects to its demands when he and Lavrov meet in Geneva.

Meanwhile, a senior Russian diplomat said Moscow would not back down on its insistence that the United States formally ban Ukraine from joining NATO and reduce its and the alliance’s military presence in Eastern Europe. ‘East. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow had no intention of invading Ukraine but its demands for security guarantees were non-negotiable.

The United States and its allies have said the Russian demands are futile, that Russia knows they are, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is using them in part to create a pretext to invade Ukraine, which has strong ethnic and historical ties with Russia. The former Soviet republic aspires to join the alliance, but has little hope of doing so in the foreseeable future.

The standoff left little hope that Blinken and Lavrov’s reunion, which follows a series of inconclusive talks last week, would ease tensions that have been rising since last year but have soared in recent weeks. with the intensification of Russian military activity.

The United States has not concluded whether Putin planned to invade or whether the show of force was intended to reduce security concessions without an actual conflict.

In Kiev, Blinken urged Western nations to stand united in the face of Russian aggression. He also reassured the Ukrainian leader of NATO’s support while calling on Ukrainians to stay strong.

Blinken told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United States and its allies were committed to supporting his country and its democratic aspirations against Russian attempts to incite division and discord through relentless aggression. »

Our strength depends on preserving our unity and that includes unity within Ukraine, he told Zelenskyy. I think one of Moscow’s longstanding goals has been to try to sow divisions between our countries and within our countries, and we just can’t let them.

The Biden administration had earlier said it would provide an additional $200 million in defensive military aid to Ukraine. Blinken said more aid was coming and it would only increase if Russia invaded.

Zelenskyy thanked Blinken for the help, which was approved in late December but not confirmed until Wednesday.

This (military) support does not only concern our strategic plans for Ukraine’s accession to the alliance, but more importantly the level of our army, our military supplies, he said, referring to the desire of Kiev to join NATO.

Your visit is very important, said Zelenskyy. “This underscores once again your strong support for our independence and sovereignty.

From Kiev, Blinken is planning a short trip to Berlin for talks with German and European allies on Thursday before meeting Lavrov.

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron called on the European Union to draw up a plan to ease tensions with Russia, We should build it between Europeans, then share it with our allies in NATO, then propose it. for negotiation to Russia, he said.

Washington and its allies have left the door open for possible additional talks on arms control and confidence-building measures aimed at reducing the potential for hostilities.

Ryabkov, however, insisted that there can be no meaningful discussions on these issues if the West does not heed Russia’s key demands for non-NATO expansion with a formal response. He said the Russian demands are “a package, and they weren’t ready to split it into different parts, to start dealing with some of them at the expense of others.

Blinken, however, said no such formal response would come. I will not present a paper at that time to Foreign Minister Lavrov, he said. “We have to see where we are and see if there are still opportunities to continue diplomacy and continue dialogue.

The Biden administration and its allies have accused Putin of creating the crisis and say it is up to him and the Russians to decide whether to invade and suffer serious economic consequences.

Russia has brushed off calls for its troops to withdraw, saying it has the right to deploy its forces anywhere within its own territory. He also dismissed US allegations that he was planning a false flag operation “to serve as a pretext for intervention. Russia angrily denied that accusation.

Ahead of Blinken’s visit to Kyiv, a delegation of US senators visited Ukraine to underscore Congress’ support for the country.

In 2014, Russia seized the Crimean peninsula after the ousting of the pro-Moscow Ukrainian leader and also backed a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine. More than 14,000 people have been killed in nearly eight years of fighting between Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces in the country’s industrial heartland, called Donbass.

Associated Press writer Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/us-boosts-military-aid-ukraine-russia-tensions-soar-82343933 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos