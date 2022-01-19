International airlines cancel and modify flights regarding 5G rollout





Several international airlines have canceled flights to the United States scheduled for Wednesday as the planned rollout of 5G service raises safety concerns.

The cancellations came despite decisions by AT&T and Verizon to temporarily delay their 5G launch near airports. Federal aviation officials and major US airlines are concerned that 5G signals could interfere with instruments that measure altitude on some models of passenger planes, such as the widely used Boeing 777.

Dubai-based Emirates said it was changing its flight plans due to operational issues with the planned rollout of 5G mobile network services in the United States at some airports. The airline said flights to some US destinations are suspended until further notice.

We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and relevant authorities to mitigate operational issues, and hope to resume our US services as soon as possible, Emirates said in a statement.

Emirates said the decision impacts flights to airports in Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle. Flights to New York, Los Angeles and Washington, DC will continue as scheduled.

An Emirates airliner arrives for a landing at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 11, 2019. Airlines around the world, including long-haul carrier Emirates, rushed on Wednesday January 19 2022 to cancel or modify flights to the United States due to an ongoing dispute over the deployment of 5G mobile phone technology near US airports.AP

Japanese company All Nippon Airways made a similar announcement, noting that the Federal Aviation Administration has indicated that radio waves from 5G wireless service could interfere with aircraft altimeters.

Boeing has announced flight restrictions for all airlines operating the Boeing 777 aircraft, and we have canceled or modified the aircraft for certain flights to/from the United States based on Boeing’s announcement, said All Nippon Airways.

The cancellations affect 20 flights, including some to New York and Chicago.

Air India has announced that it will cancel flights to New York, Newark, Chicago and San Francisco due to the rollout of 5G communications in the United States.

Japan Airlines said it would stop using the Boeing 777 aircraft model on flights to the United States until safety issues are resolved.

German company Lufthansa said it canceled a flight to Miami and would switch from the Boeing 747-8 model to the 747-400 model on some flights, according to Reuters.

British Airways canceled some US flights scheduled to use the Boeing 777 and switched to different models on others.

On Tuesday, an AT&T spokesperson said the company would continue with its 5G rollout as planned, but voluntarily agreed to temporarily delay the activation of a limited number of towers around select airport runways due to issues. of security.

Verizon said it voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports.

Both telecom giants have expressed frustration that concerns over the launch of 5G have yet to be resolved.

Their decision to change plans came after CEOs of US airlines and shipping companies warned senior Biden administration officials that the launch could lead to catastrophic disruptions to air travel. CEOs have suggested flight cancellations could top 1,000 a day if potential signal interference is not addressed.

Despite the decision to change the 5G rollout, Delta Air Lines warned that some disruption to flight schedules could still occur.

While this is a positive development to prevent widespread disruptions to flight operations, some flight restrictions may remain, Delta said in a statement.

