The two halves of the US inflation nightmare are starting to improve





Today’s skyrocketing inflation stems from a clash between extraordinary demand and inadequate supply. Recent reports indicate that the gap between the two is closing, signaling that price growth will soon begin to slow. From falling retail sales to rebounding inventories, both halves of the inflation problem are on the mend. Loading Something is loading.

The inflation problem in the United States is twofold. New data suggests the price spike is cooling on both fronts.

The latest edition of the Consumer Price Index closed a year of relentless price increases. Inflation accelerated to an annual rate of 7% in December, the fastest rate since 1982. Price increases were even larger for some popular goods like gasoline, beef and furniture.

The high rate underscores the cavernous gap between buyer demand and tight supply. Vaccine rollouts in early 2021 paved the way for Americans to unleash pent-up demand and stimulus dollars in reopened businesses. Still, supply chains haven’t fully healed, leaving companies struggling to keep inventory intact. The Delta wave made the situation worse as major manufacturing hubs in the Asia-Pacific region were forced to slow production.

But these two problems could come to an end and on their own mitigate the dizzying price increases of the past few months. The global supply chain mess is on the mend, and Americans’ spending is shifting into low gear.

Consumer demand falls back to earth

After several months of record spending, buyers are taking a step back. Data released on Friday showed retail sales an indicator of the 1.9% plunge in overall spending in December, the biggest one-month drop since February and a major deceleration from the 0.2% gain observed a month earlier. Economists were only expecting a slight drop of 0.1%.

Recent readings of Americans’ attitudes toward the economy also point to a drop in demand. The University of Michigan consumer confidence index reversed its upward trend and slipped to 68.8 in a preliminary January report, marking the second lowest level in a decade. Three-quarters of adults surveyed ranked soaring prices as a bigger economic problem than unemployment. And while this month’s full report is yet to be released, recent months have seen Americans become more pessimistic about purchases of durable goods like furniture and appliances, cars and homes.

The slowdown in demand already seems to be pulling inflation down to more acceptable levels. Prices paid to U.S. producers, a closely watched predictor of inflation, rose just 0.2% in December, missing economists’ average estimate of a 0.4% rebound and slowing sharply from from November’s 1.0% jump.

American inflation fears are also easing. The expected inflation rate of adults surveyed for the year ahead remained flat in December, according to the New York Fed’s Consumer Expectations Survey, reflecting the first time since October 2020 that the measure has not not increased. Since inflation can be influenced by people’s expectations, the break in the streak of years of increases offers another encouraging sign of the peak of the inflation push.

The Fed will also do its part to curb US demand. The central bank announced in December that it would scale back its emergency asset purchases twice as fast as it had previously planned, putting the program in place to end in March. Economic projections released alongside the announcement show officials expect three interest rate hikes in 2022 and three more in 2023. By raising borrowing costs, the central bank will gradually wean the country off easy money conditions for the past two years.

The offer bounces

Weaker demand is only part of the inflation puzzle. Matching supply to demand is key to avoiding more extraordinary price increases, and various signs point to improvement on this front as well.

In October, Jefferies economists were among the first to say the global supply chain crisis had peaked, and data since has backed up their call. The Institute for Supply Management’s Chicago Business Barometer, a popular indicator of national business activity, saw inventories climb for a third consecutive month in December, while order books fell to a 2021 low. Major ports have also seen their bottlenecks ease in recent months, pressure down the supply chain.

Bottlenecks that were preventing companies from bolstering supply “are now easing in all the right places,” JPMorgan economists Joseph Lupton and Bruce Kasman said in a note. The bank does not expect the Omicron variant to fuel the same level of supply chain pain as previous waves, and instead sees manufacturers continuing to ramp up production through 2022.

“The strong global industry rebound in the last quarter confirms our primary near-term call that these supply constraints are now easing,” the team said.

The Fed’s outlook is just as encouraging. Powell told a congressional hearing last week that he expects “some help” from the supply side to fight inflation, adding that shipping bottlenecks are one of the main reasons why inflation climbed so high in the first place. After saying for months that inflation would prove to be transitory, the Fed Chairman offered a simpler explanation for the price spike.

“What we have now is a mismatch between demand and supply.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/inflation-starting-cooldown-supply-recovery-demand-fading-price-growth-2022-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos