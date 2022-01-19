Police call for help finding 12 of Britain’s most wanted suspects in Spain | UK News





Police have released the names and faces of 12 of the most wanted British criminal suspects believed to be hiding in Spain for their pursuit.

A joint campaign involving Spanish and British police launched Wednesday in Madrid with a photo gallery of wanted men in connection with crimes such as murder, drug trafficking and smuggling.

The list of fugitives believed to have fled mainland Spain or the Spanish island includes two men charged with murdering members of a competing criminal organization.

Nana Oppong, 41, was wanted by Essex police for the June 2020 driving and killing of Robert Powell, 50, who was shot eight times with a pistol. Callum Halpin, 27, was wanted by Manchester Police for the murder of Luke Graham, 31, in a gang war in 2018.

The list also includes Croydon’s Jack Mayle, 30, who is suspected of selling the Class A drug MDMA over a phone line in South London called Flavor Quest. According to the NCA, when he fled England, his tattoo had a diamond under his left eye and the words Croydon on his left forearm.

Steve Rodhouse, secretary-general of the National Crime Agency, who attended the launch with Spanish Security Minister Rafael Prez Ruiz, argued that Spain is not a safe haven for criminals.

He said: The last thing fugitives want is the determination and ability of British and Spanish law enforcement agencies to focus on them.

Rodhouse said many of the most wanted people on the list must have tried to reconcile with the British community in Spain. Appealing to expats for information, he said: Loyalty changes over time and we urge anyone with information about these men to help us find them.

The list also includes two suspected drug dealers in Cardiff who used the secret phone network EncroChat before being stopped in international operations.

Asim Naveed, 29, who is described as muscular and 6 feet 2 inches tall, was charged between February and June 2020 as the leader of a drug smuggling gang that brought 46 kg of cocaine, equivalent to nearly 8 meters, to Wales.

His client, Calvin Faris, 32, with golden upper teeth, is accused of selling cocaine in the Welsh capital.

Another suspect is James Jamie Stevenson, 56, wanted by the National Crime Agency and Scottish Police after raiding the port of Dover in September 2020 about a ton of cocaine and suspected pills confiscating 28-metre valium tablets. . Factory in Kent in June of that year.

Described as tall and with a scar on the left side of his face, Stevenson is wanted in connection with two arson attacks in Lanarkshire and Forth Valley in May 2020.

Prez Ruiz said: The campaign can strengthen and strengthen police cooperation between Spain and the UK to create a hostile environment for criminal gangs to be established in Spain and to prevent criminals from settling down in our city.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 in the UK, 900 926 111 in Spain or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/fugitives.

