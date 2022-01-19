Northern Ireland city voted best place to raise a family in the UK





Want to start a family but are wondering where the best place to be?

You don’t have to worry because you’re definitely not alone.

There are so many factors to consider and it can often seem overwhelming. This is especially true for those looking to have a baby for the first time.

But the best place to raise a family is right here in Northern Ireland. Because, according to the latest research, Armagh is the best place to raise a family in the UK.

It beat others like Wells in Somerset, Bangor in Wales, Westminster in London and Chichester in West Sussex.

The survey looked at the number of elementary schools, parks, and hospitals in each region, as well as the average birth rate and crime rate in each region.

Of course, Armagh was the only city to score 100 for Family City.

Small towns dominated the Family Cities charts, but Armagh took the top spot for a number of reasons.

Armagh has the highest number of primary schools per capita, with a total of 87 primary schools. This means parents will have a variety of schools to choose from to give their children the education they deserve.

The city also has the second largest number of hospitals relative to its population size. Hope you don’t visit them much but they are still convenient just around the corner.

Slieve Gullion, Ring of Gullion, South Armagh Heather in full bloom in Northern Ireland. A long extinct volcano is surrounded by blowholes that create a landscape.

Armagh is also home to four parks, which are relatively high for the size of the city. This green space will be a great place for strolling with a stroller, helping your child make friends and even making friends for himself.

Armagh averages 63 crimes per 1,000 people. This may sound high, but it is still relatively low compared to other top spots like Westminster (184) and Chichester (95).

Armagh had a fairly low birth rate, with a birth rate of 12 per 1,000 live births.

Keeping your children happy is important, but there are many reasons why parents themselves can enjoy life at Armagh.

The city is brimming with architectural gems from the Georgian period and is home to an enviable first history, one of the many reasons it could be Britain’s next cultural city.

Read all about it.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.belfastlive.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/northern-ireland-town-voted-uks-22800739 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos