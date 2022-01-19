Instagram launches early test of creator subscriptions in the US – TechCrunch





Instagram is giving creators more ways to make money with today’s launch of Instagram Followers. The feature, which was spotted on the App Store in November, is now officially in testing with a small group of US creators who will be able to offer their subscribers paid access to exclusive Instagram Live videos and stories. Subscribers will also receive a special badge that will help them stand out in the comments section and creator inboxes.

At launch, only 10 total US creators had access to the new feature, as Instagram considers it an “alpha” test meant to allow for fan and creator feedback which it will then reiterate on.

Currently, the alpha creator list includes actor and influencer @alanchikinchow; basketball player @sedona._; astrologer @alizakelly; dancer/actress/model @kelseylynncook; digital creator @elliottnorris; Olympic silver medalist @jordanchiles; gymnast and creator @jackjerry; spiritual coach and artist @bunnymichael; XR creator @donalleniii; and digital creator @lonnieiiv.

Through the Subscriptions product, creators can choose their own price to access their exclusive content. There are eight different pricing tiers to choose from, ranging from $0.99 per month to $99.99 per month, depending on how valuable a creator thinks their content is. Most creators will probably start on the lower end of this range, at prices like $0.99, $1.99, $2.99, $4.99, or maybe even $9.99 per month, before starting. experiment with higher prices like $19.99, $49.99 or $99.99 per month.

Once subscribed, users will be able to access subscriber-only content, such as stories saved as highlights, for example. They will be alerted to exclusive broadcasts, where they can engage more deeply with the creators as the audience will, naturally, be smaller. In subscriber-only stories, indicated by a purple ring, creators can share things like behind-the-scenes content, special polls, and more. Subscriber badges, also purple, will help fans stand out in comments on public content and help them get identified in creators’ message request records in the inbox.

While there have been reports that Instagram is developing technology that will prevent creator-exclusive content from being captured, Instagram told us that no such technology was available during this initial testing phase. However, sharing the content is a violation of its terms and creators are encouraged to report anyone who screenshots or records their content.

There’s also no dedicated section for subscriptions in the creator analytics dashboards in early testing. But creators will be able to access their estimated total revenue from subscriptions, total number of subscribers, new subscriptions, and cancellations from their subscription settings. They’re not able to export follower lists, or any sort of data, but Instagram says it hopes to build tools that would allow creators to connect with “off-platform” followers on Instagram. to come up.

For fans, signing up for a subscription to content from their favorite creators is done through traditional in-app purchases on iOS and Android. And right now, Instagram isn’t taking a share of revenue from creators.

“We’re the same as all of Meta – we’re not taking any revenue share until at least 2023,” noted Instagram co-head of product Ashley Yuki. “Our main focus here is to help creators earn a living…We try to think of all the ways to create monetization products where possible.”

Of course, Instagram isn’t just trying to help creators make a living. It’s also trying to bolster its platform against the threat of competition, notably from TikTok, which has attracted a growing number of creators looking to reach a younger audience, Gen Z. Other big tech rivals have also been seen. , like YouTube and Snapchat, try to lure TikTok users with similar short video products, like Instagram’s TikTok clone called Reels. Meanwhile, even Twitter has launched its own creator initiative with its Super Follow platform, and many startups are working on services that allow creators to consolidate, track, and monetize their following in new ways.

Activity in this space is a reflection of the size of the market. The creator economy is estimated at just over $100 billion and continues to grow. Even though Instagram (and Facebook) postpone collecting their share of creator transactions for a year, Meta sees it as a small investment to secure a bigger slice of that pie in the future.

Despite the competitive landscape, Instagram believes its strength will come from the fact that it is not a new product.

“One of the biggest differentiators here for creators and for fans is just the convenience of you already knowing how to use all of these things. You’re already on Instagram. [about] the friction of having to make the “click”. It may seem like a small thing. But in those times, it can be the difference between having someone jump over your subscription or not,” Yuki explained. “The convenience of having everything where the conversation and connection already takes place, we think will be one of the highlights of this, both for the creators and for the fans,” she said.

Instagram followings are just one way Meta helps creators monetize. Last year, Facebook rebranded Facebook Fan Subscriptions as “Subscriptions” and allowed creators to download their subscribers’ emails. Facebook creators can also use custom links to promote their subscriptions. And on Facebook and Instagram, creators can participate in Meta’s billion-dollar bonus program.

Over time, it seems likely that Facebook and Instagram followings could merge. If that happened, fans could also sign up on Facebook or Instagram, including through the websites, where no App Store commission would have to be paid. And these subscriptions could be transferred to the respective mobile apps. Yuki didn’t dismiss the idea, when asked.

“In this alpha, it’s not implemented yet. But it’s something we could definitely consider for the future,” she said.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also touted the launch on his Facebook profile today, noting that subscriptions “will help creators earn more by providing perks to their most engaged followers, like access to lives and exclusive stories.

“I’m excited to continue building tools for creators to make a living doing creative work and to soon put those tools in the hands of more creators,” he wrote.

