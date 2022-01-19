COVID: UK reports 108,069 new coronavirus cases and 359 additional deaths | UK News





The UK recorded an additional 108,069 new COVID cases and 359 deaths in the last 24 hours, the latest data says.

More new coronavirus infections were reported on Wednesday than Tuesday, when there were 84,987 people.

However, it fell on the same day a week ago when there were 129,587 cases of COVID-19 per day.

The number of new deaths recorded on Wednesday is slightly higher than Tuesday’s 400 and last Wednesday’s 398.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) figures, there were 75,088 booster jabs in the most recent 24 hours, 29,434 second doses and 18,032 first jabs.

This resulted in 63.7% of the population aged 12 years and older receiving the booster dose.

The 8:45 mask duty and telecommuting are among the restrictions that will be scrapped in the UK next week as Plan B is repealed.

Plan B action repealed from next Thursday

The figures come hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the UK would withdraw all Plan B measures from 27 January.

People in the UK will no longer be advised to work from home starting tomorrow, when face masks in classrooms will also be scrapped.

After a week, people will no longer be legally obligated to wear face masks on public transport, in shops and other indoor spaces, and COVID-19 passes will not be mandatory for large events.

How are COVID rules changing in different parts of the UK?

The prime minister said it is “time to trust the judgment” of the public when it comes to wearing masks, and that it will still be “recommended” to use them in indoor spaces where you mix with people you don’t normally meet.

Health Minister Sajid Javid added that he would soon announce plans to ease restrictions on visits to nursing homes.

Prime Minister Johnson has expressed his intention to completely eliminate COVID-19 self-isolation when the next measure expires on March 24, but that could be sooner.

PM said Omicron has ‘peaked nationally’.

He acknowledged a “special booster campaign” that could move to a ‘Plan A’, he said in the House of Representatives, saying “our scientists believe our omicron wave is now peaking nationwide.”

The prime minister noted that infections are still on the rise in some regions, particularly in the northeast and northwest, and hospital pressures remain high.

But he said the UK’s COVID-19 is becoming “endemic” and data shows the government is “making the toughest decisions right”.

Scotland and Wales also plan to remove most COVID restrictions by the end of the month, but the rules for face masks remain the same.

The Prime Minister made the announcement after an explosive PMQ when former Secretary David Davis was told he should resign.

What would it take for a prime minister to be ousted by his party?

Following numerous allegations of lockdown parties inside Downing Street and Whitehall during various restrictions in 2020 and 2021, at least six Conservative MPs have publicly called for Johnson’s resignation.

But after his announcement of the COVID rules, Johnson’s loyalist and Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis told Sky News that he withdrew a letter stating that some of his colleagues didn’t trust him.

A total of 54 Conservative MPs must submit a letter to the Backbench 1922 Committee to initiate an official no-confidence vote. Johnson needs the support of 181 MPs to survive.

