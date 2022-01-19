State Pays Nearly $86,000 to Drivers Who File Car Damage Claims After Roadworks in US 60 | Arizona News





MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — After cars were damaged from roadwork on US 60 in Mesa, dozens of people complained of dents, dings and cracked windshields.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Administration confirmed it had received 142 claims and paid $85,900 so far.

Although the state has said it is handling claims, it plans to seek reimbursement from the contractor.

Of the 142 claims, AZDOA said it paid 58 of those drivers, sent a repair company to 47 people to repair or replace their windshields, 21 claims are still pending, and 16 have been denied.

Over the weekend, the ADOT contractor removed the old asphalt roadway on US 60 westbound between Gilbert and Greenfield.

The state said applications are denied when the required information on the application form is not fully completed.

Michelle Bridges said just after the ADOT contractor removed the old asphalt pavement on US 60 in November, rocks pelted her husband’s car just three months after he bought it.

“We were upset,” Bridges said. “It’s an expensive car. It’s not just a commuter car. It’s a special car… I got out because he was very upset. He had called me on his way home to tell me say he got stuck in this mess where they tore up in the road, and they didn’t clean up.”

Bridges said she got damage estimates and was told repairs would cost $7,400. She filed a claim and said the state only offered to reimburse them $3,800.

“It’s frustrating,” Bridges said. “They said it was because of the year, even though it only had 30,000 miles on it, and it had been kept in showroom quality. They decided that since it was a 2015 it wasn’t worth say a newer car and they deducted that from the cost of repairs our repairs even though it cost $7400 to fix it they didn’t think it was their job of fixing what was broken.

A representative from AZDOA said the state determines how much it will reimburse people based on several factors, including the damages claimed, the year, make and model of the vehicle.

“Not as happy as I would have been if they had paid the full amount of the damage, so we could get back to where we were before the damage, but I’m glad they were quick, friendly and helpful,” said Bridges. .

An ADOT maintenance project has workers removing old asphalt between Gilbert and Greenfield roads on eastbound US-60, but some people say the work is causing damage to their cars and even their health.

Maggie French said she had no problems after submitting a claim with estimates to fix her windshield at $250 to $350.

“They sent me the forms to fill out,” French said. “Safelite contacted me within days, and they were fixing my windshield while I was home working.”

“We ended up accepting the settlement, and it paid off for the car being a bit polished,” Bridges said. “It didn’t come back to where it was.”

If your application was denied, the state has declared that you can resubmit your application. Be sure to fill out the form completely.

Claims must be filed within 180 days of the incident. This is a one-page form that you submit to the state, along with documentation, including photos and quotes for repairs.

