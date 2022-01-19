American football selects the city of Orlando to host USA-Panama, presented by Volkswagen, on March 27





CHICAGO (January 19, 2022) US Soccer has selected Orlando for the U.S. men’s national teams’ final home game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign against Panama on March 27 at Exploria Stadium.

USA-Panama, presented by Volkswagen, will be broadcast live on FS1, UniMs and TUDN, with a scheduled kickoff at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the USMNT in World Cup qualifying on Twitter (@USMNT), Instagram (@USMNT), Facebook and the official US Soccer app.

We are delighted to be back at Exploria Stadium, said Berhalter. This city and these fans have been a huge benefit to us over the years. On our last home game of the Octagonal, we look forward to another special night of football.

With six games to play, the USMNT sits in second place in the octagonal standings with 15 points and a 4-1-3 record. The top three teams in the group automatically qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

TICKETS

Presales for the game will start on Monday January 24th and the public sale will start on Tuesday February 1st.

In accordance with local health authorities and in cooperation with Exploria Stadium, as well as the American Football Medical Team, tickets for these games will be available at near capacity. Coaches Circle and Presidents Circle members who support the US Soccer Development Fund can benefit from one-on-one customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact [email protected] for more information.

EXCLUSIVE PRESALES FOR US SOCCER INSIDER

To have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming US Football Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more.

Presale schedule for MNT vs. Panama, presented by Visa

Sales calendar

Presale date and start time

Circle Insiders presale(Circle Insiders)

Monday, Jan. 24 | 10 a.m. ET

VIP Insiders presale (VIP Insiders)

Tuesday, January 25 | 10 a.m. ET

Presale of Premium Insiders (Premium Insiders and Premium Family)

Wednesday January 26 | 10 a.m. ET

Standard Insiders presale

Friday January 28 | 10 a.m. ET

Visa presale (Visa cardholders only)

Monday, Jan. 31 | 10 a.m. ET

Public sale

Tuesday, February 1 | 10 a.m. ET

VISA PRESALE

As the official payment technology sponsor of US Soccer, Visa has made special arrangements for Visa cardholders to participate in a pre-sale of tickets. These advance sales will take place from Monday, January 31 at 10 a.m. ET through Tuesday, February 1 at 8 a.m. ET through the purchase links on ussoccer.com. As US Soccer’s preferred card, Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale. Terms and conditions apply.

RETURN TO THE LIONS’ DITCH

The site of the USA-Panama Home World Cup Qualifiers will look familiar to USMNT fans, as the site hosted this game four years ago. On October 6, 2017, two first-half goals from Jozy Altidore along with well-conceived strikes from Christian Pulisic and Bobby Wood took the United States to a 4-0 shutout in front of a sold-out crowd of 25,303 fans.

