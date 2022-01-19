UK’s Covid Rule Removal Dangers Early Victory Signals | health policy





Boris Johnson’s decision to remove all Plan B measures in the UK and announce the end of legal requirements for self-isolation came as the UK’s Omicron surge appears to have peaked.

The move means mandatory mask wearing in shops and public transport, guidelines for telecommuting and vaccination certificates will be repealed in the UK next week, requiring self-isolation to be repealed by March 24, if not before.

How will this affect the epidemic? One question scientists have yet to answer is the extent to which various factors reduce infection. Vaccines, boosters, and high levels of immunity from runaway infections play a big role, but this protection is more effective against hospitalization and death than getting the virus.

Another major factor shaping the micron wave is people’s behavior, which goes far beyond Plan B. Monitoring by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) showed that this week people have reduced contact and kept it low throughout the fall. In December and January, adults report fewer than three contacts per day. There is plenty of room for socializing and infection.

Many epidemiologists expect infections to rise again in the UK. Modeling from the University of Warwick suggests that this rise could trigger an exit wave of hospitalizations in April and May. Hospitalizations won’t reach the levels they can reach this winter, but one concern is that the increase in cases may coincide with a weakening of immune-boosting capabilities in the elderly and vulnerable people. Hospitalization is not the only problem. There is still great uncertainty about how much Omicron will increase the prevalence of Covid-19 over the long term.

The action helped Omicron to peak in other ways as well. Ahead of Christmas, routine lateral flow testing became widespread and a significant proportion of reported cases were detected that way. Interpreting falling cases as the end of the crisis and dropping legal requirements for self-isolation could encourage that view and pose a greater risk to others.

Professor Mark Woolhouse, an epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh, said he thinks this is one of the most important causes of the smaller-than-expected micron wave. This is especially important for anyone planning contact with a vulnerable person, and I think it will be so for the foreseeable future.

Cases are declining at the UK level, but the picture is mixed nationally and regionally. For example, it is unclear whether the infection occurs in Northern Ireland or northeast and southwest England.

In the spring, more granular data will be important to reveal whether the omicron is holding out in certain areas or is starting to rise again. Martin McKee, professor of European public health at LSHTM and member of the Independent Sage group, said we shouldn’t look at the average anymore. There are still many unvaccinated people in the UK. There are parts of the country where many people live in very difficult circumstances with all the conditions of overcrowding and the virus spreading, and I am very concerned about that.

It is also important to monitor how Covid persists in different age groups. As of last week, in the UK, concerns about COVID-19 in schools are growing as infections are declining in all age groups except for unvaccinated children aged 2-11. Boris Johnson’s announcement means that starting Thursday, staff and students in UK schools will no longer have to wear masks in the classroom. They will continue to be worn in communal areas until next Thursday, and where there is a serious outbreak, public health officials may recommend a return to face masks.

Face coverings have been the source of a growing debate in schools as principals have recently been struggling to enforce government advice. Many school leaders will be delighted to see them go, but the industry is concerned that the announcement is premature, which is still high in some areas.

Sage and The Independent St Andrews University behavioral scientist Stephen Reicher, who is advising Sage, said it would be crazy to get rid of measures like masks in schools. This has much more to do with appeasing those who will be writing to the 1922 Commission. [to try to oust the prime minister].

Behavioral scientists have shown that people act on perceived risks throughout crises and in previous pandemics. Reicher said telling people that they no longer need to self-isolate sends the message that everything is over. This affects all behaviors, including the need for vaccinations and booster immunizations. The government’s approach would undermine even the steps they still consider important.

