SoFi, Procter & Gamble, US Bancorp and more

Shares of the mobile financial services company SoFi jumped 13.7% after the company won long-sought regulatory approval to become a bank holding company. SoFi will acquire California-based community lender Golden Pacific Bancorp, a deal announced last year, and will operate its banking subsidiary as SoFi Bank.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group UnitedHealth rose 1.4% at midday, then fell slightly to close up 0.3%, after the health insurer’s fourth quarter report beat expectations in terms of profits. The company reported adjusted earnings of $4.48 per share, 17 cents above Refinitiv’s consensus estimate. UnitedHealth’s revenue also beat forecasts.

Morgan Stanley Banking stock soared 1.8% after the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on strong equity trading earnings. Unlike rivals, which revealed skyrocketing compensation costs for Wall Street staff in the quarter, Morgan Stanley limited spending.

Procter & Gamble shares of the consumer goods company rose 3.4% after reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates. The company reported earnings of $1.66 per share, 1 cent higher than Refinitiv’s consensus estimate. P&G also beat revenue expectations and raised its guidance for 2022.

US Bancorp Shares of US Bancorp fell 7.8% after a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report. The company posted earnings below consensus expectations of analysts polled by Refinitiv. Net interest income is also lower than StreetAccount’s estimate.

Shares of the asset manager’s State Street fell 7.1% despite State Street reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter highs and lows. However, the company’s revenue from service fees fell short of analysts’ expectations, according to FactSet’s StreetAccount. Additionally, State Street announced that the CEO of its Global Advisors business will retire this year.

Sony Sony shares fell 5% after Microsoft on Tuesday announced a deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. The acquisition would increase competitive pressure on Sony’s PlayStation operation.

Electronic Arts Electronic Arts shares gained 2.2% after an overweight position in Atlantic Equities. The company said the shares were attractive as a standalone company after Microsoft announced it would buy Activision Blizzard.

Las Vegas Sands Casino and gaming stock gained 1.9% on Wednesday after an upgrade to buy from neutral by UBS. The investment firm said in a note to clients that new gambling regulations in Macau should benefit incumbent operators like Las Vegas Sands.

Lennar Homebuilder stocks fell after KeyBanc downgrades. The company downgraded Lennar, KB Home and Toll Brothers to underweight and cut its rating on DR Horton to sector weight. Lennar fell 4.4%, DR Horton fell 3.3%, KB Home fell 3.9% and Toll Brothers fell 4.7%.

