



Janet Jackson is one of the best-selling and highest-paid artists of all time.

However, the performer endured a turbulent private life in the face of enormous public scrutiny.

Now, 40 years after the release of her first album, a new four-hour documentary promises to follow Jackson’s career in her own words.

Simply titled Janet, this documentary will include never-before-seen scenes of Jackson’s professional and personal life, looking at her relationship with her deceased younger brother Michael, the infamous Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, and more.

The documentary that Jackson co-produced with Randy Jackson is scheduled to air over two days this month on American A&E and Lifetime.

But how can viewers in the UK get a Janet Jackson documentary? Read all the latest streaming info.

How to watch Janet Jackson documentary in the UK

A two-part career documentary about Janet Jackson will be available on Sky Documentary and streaming services in the UK.

You can learn more about how to sign up for Sky here, the Now Entertainment Pass is $9.99 per month, and all first-time subscribers get a free 7-day trial.

Janet Jackson Documentary 2022 Air Date

Janet Jackson Documentary 2022 (Lifetime/ YouTube)

The Janet Jackson documentary will premiere in the UK through Sky Documentaries on two double bills over consecutive nights starting on Monday 31 January 2022.

All four episodes are available now in the UK starting Monday 31st January.

The documentary will have a slightly earlier television premiere in the United States, and the program will air over two nights on Lifetime and A&E starting January 28th.

The American network announced this on their official social media accounts on January 2, 2022.

Is Janet Jackson Documentary 2022 Coming to Sky?

Yes, as detailed above, Janet Jackson documentary 2022 will land on Sky Documentaries in January 2022.

A fact channel launched in May 2020 with Sky Nature and Sky History..

Is Janet Jackson Documentary 2022 Coming to Hulu?

No, documentaries cannot be streamed on Hulu.

Hulu aired a previous documentary investigating scandals related to her performance at the November 2021 Super Bowl.

What will the Janet Jackson documentary 2022 cover?

The Janet documentary has been in the works for five years and follows Jackson’s family as they mourn their father, Joseph, who passed away in 2018.

Along with an investigation into her personal life, the documentary will also feature documentary footage of some of Jackson’s most important moments in her musical career, including her Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, shrouded in controversy that haunts her to this day.

The new trailer gave fans a first look at the Janet Jackson documentary, sharing part of an interview with Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Janelle Monet, Teyana Taylor and Tyler Perry.

“Having that last name led to a lot of scrutiny,” Jackson says in the trailer.

When asked if the charges surrounding her brother Michael had any impact on her career, she replied, “Guilty by association.

Official Synopsis: Janet was a huge success, but she also suffered a huge tragedy. Despite unusual public scrutiny, she withstood a turbulent private life.

Without leaving behind an irreversible stone, Janet Jackson opens the door to her private life for the first time, revealing the star’s most intimate moments captured on camera.

Commenting on the documentary, Workerbee Executive Producer Rick Murray said: It took five years for the project to come to fruition, but it’s worth the wait because it’s gained unprecedented access to a global icon. As our UK partner, we are delighted to be working with Sky Documentaries once again.

Director Benjamin Hirsch added: The project started out as a behind-the-scenes tour movie, but as the infamous private character Janet began to be revealed, we soon realized there was a bigger story behind it. It was fascinating to get the opportunity to tell her story and explore a private archive that I’ve never seen before.

Janet will premiere on the Sky documentary and now in the UK from Monday 31 January 2022. Visit the Documentary Hub for more news and features.

