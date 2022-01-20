Covid-19, endemic or not, will make us even poorer





The prospect of Covid-19 going from pandemic to endemic has brought out the bulls on Wall Street. A significant benefit to our medium-term economic outlook, writes Bank of America Corp. A positive for risk assets, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. A silver lining of the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to BlackRock Inc.

By endemic, they mean that Omicron will leave almost everyone highly immune through vaccination, previous infection, or both. Then, they reason, Covid-19 will be a more predictable and less deadly presence, much like the flu, and the world will return to normal.

Such optimism requires a reality check. This new normal will not be the same as the old normal: rampant Covid-19 will still impact health, work and mobility; the only question is what size.

Predictions about the end of the pandemic have a disheartening track record. Hopes that vaccines would bring herd immunity, that more transmissible variants would always be less lethal, or that the Delta wave would be the last, were in vain. So beware of predictions that Covid-19 is about to become endemic.

And if so, endemic doesn’t mean really low, notes Caroline Colijn, a mathematician specializing in infectious diseases at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia. It just means that the system has reached some kind of steady state. Endemic could mean high levels of infections.

A team led by Professor Colijn modeled endemic Covid-19 assuming a highly transmissible variant capable of evading vaccines, as Omicron turned out to be, and waning immunity. They concluded that infections in British Columbia could still be relatively high, comparable to 2021 levels. Even though this new variant was 80% less severe than Delta, they estimated that it could, in its endemic state, cause enough hospitalizations to regularly strain the province’s health care system.

Comparisons with influenza are also incomplete. Suppose the US death rate from Covid-19 fell to that of Vermont last year, the lowest country thanks in large part to the state’s high vaccination rate. That would still be triple the death rate from influenza and pneumonia in 2019. And Covid-19 would circulate at the same time as the flu, worsening the toll.

The past few weeks have shown that even without a lockdown, Covid-19 can still wreak economic havoc via widespread absences of infected people. A key question therefore is whether, once Covid-19 is rampant, disruptive interventions such as isolation will persist.

It will depend on the trade-off between illness and the economic burden of isolation, said Peter Chin-Hong, professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. We could isolate for the flu but not because the consequences are greater, he said. It doesn’t just depend on what the science says, but also on your values. With established treatments for Covid-19, early infection and transmission need not pose as much risk in the future, he said.

But depending on the long-term effects of Omicrons or the severity of future variants, failure to isolate infected workers could still cause severe or chronic illness in some colleagues, Prof Colijn noted. These are really tough questions and are going to depend on things we don’t know yet.

The endemic Covid-19 could thus become a long-lasting supply shock that degrades the productive capacity of economies, like the oil price spike of the 1970s. In October, the International Monetary Fund estimated that the global production this year would still be 3% lower than it had forecast in 2019, with Western Europe and Latin America showing much bigger hits than China and Japan, where the toll of Covid-19 has was much lower.

The exception is the United States: production in the last quarter of 2021 is back to roughly its pre-pandemic trend. But the economy, distorted and disrupted by Covid-19, is struggling to maintain this level of production, as shown by the soaring inflation to 7%.

Covid-19 could have increased the efficiency of some industries by accelerating digitization and the adoption of remote working. Goldman Sachs economists estimate that this has led to a 3-4% increase in US productivity.

But part of the shift to remote operations is unintentional, and part of the increase in productivity could reflect an overworked workforce. Indeed, the pandemic has left the workforce smaller, sicker and less happy. Sickness absence among employed workers has increased by an average of 50% over the past two years. In early January, nearly 12 million people were off work because they had Covid-19, cared for someone with coronavirus, or feared contracting or spreading the disease, according to a regular Census Bureau survey. . The figure has not been less than 4 million since June 2020.

Over the past year, workers have reported a drop in satisfaction with their wages and an increase in the reservation wage, i.e. the amount they should be paid to accept a new job, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. This may reflect inflation, changing expectations, or stress from Covid-19 testing, masks and vaccination mandates, or the lack thereof.

For employers, this makes it much more difficult to attract the necessary staff. Nursing homes have increased hourly wages by 14% since the start of the pandemic, but staff numbers have fallen by 12%, hurting their ability to accept new patients. Such shortages impose a cost that does not show up in gross domestic product.

To be sure, almost all of these things will become less bad as the Omicron wave subsides. The United States has recovered from the wars, disasters and diseases of the past. It is bouncing back from Covid-19, and once the virus becomes endemic, its burdens will no longer be a priority.

That doesn’t mean they will be gone.

Amid a surge in cases, some countries are handing out second booster shots. In Israel, early data suggests a fourth dose of the vaccine may boost antibodies against Covid-19, but not enough to prevent Omicron infections. WSJ explains. Composite photo: Eve Hartley/WSJ

