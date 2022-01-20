Senior British Minister Visits Australia to Strengthen Defense and Trade Relations | Aucus





British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace are visiting Australia to strengthen security and trade ties in the aftermath of the Aucus Agreement involving the United States and the two countries.

The willingness of two key cabinet members to leave the UK at a time when Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s future is uncertain and domestic political tensions escalate amid the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine shows that the Conservative government places great importance on Britain. shows. relationship with Australia.

The UK has made the post-Brexit Indo-Pacific a focal point of its foreign and security policy, arguing that the region will deliver high economic growth over this century.

Advocating a free and open sea, Britain, like Australia, has shown a willingness to confront China over human rights issues in Taiwan and its former British colony, Hong Kong.

In September, Britain was shocked by the announcement that the United States and Australia would join a new security agreement in which the United States agreed to share technology on how to build and operate nuclear-powered submarines.

The secret deal came after the Australian government, Scott Morrisons, canceled a $90 billion contract with France to build more conventional submarines, and Paris withdrew its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra to negotiate. This is a sign of unprecedented hostility between our allies.

France claimed three of its closest allies were stabbed in the back. It was also argued that Australia, a non-nuclear state, should have unique access to nuclear technology and secrets.

While the new submarines may have a longer range and be less detectable, some in Australian politics have been skeptical as to whether the agreement has strengthened Australia’s security as French submarines will not be delivered until ten years after launch.

However, Aukus intends to go beyond consensus on submarines, and will address information sharing across multiple technological domains, including artificial intelligence, underwater systems, long-range attacks, and cyber and quantum capabilities.

British ministers will meet with Australian counterparts Marise Payne, Foreign Minister and Defense Minister Peter Dutton.

Truss said before his visit: With nefarious forces threatening world peace and stability, it is important that close allies such as Britain and Australia maintain strong vigilance in defending freedom and democracy.

The Auku partnership between the UK, Australia and the US clearly demonstrates how we will defend our values, protect our trade routes and increase stability across the Indo-Pacific.

Truss will also agree to work closely with Australia to increase honest and reliable infrastructure investment opportunities for Indo-Pacific countries, especially in the energy and technology sectors.

She will discuss how best to tackle the malicious actors that are strengthening global technology supply chains and disrupting cyberspace.

The UK and Australia share the oldest and strongest defense and security alliance, Wallace said.

Operating and working side by side, we continue to work head-to-head with like-minded allies to promote stability and address common threats.

