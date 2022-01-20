Emirates and other global airlines rush to cancel and modify US flights over 5G dispute, with Boeing plane impacted





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Airlines around the world, including long-haul carrier Emirates, rushed to cancel or change flights to the United States on Wednesday due to an ongoing dispute over the deployment of 5G mobile phone technology near US airports.

The issue appears to be impacting the Boeing 777, a long-range jumbo jet used by carriers around the world. Two Japanese airlines directly named the plane as particularly affected by 5G signals as they announced cancellations and changes to their schedules.

Dubai-based Emirates, a key carrier for East-West travel, announced it would halt flights to Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, New Jersey, Orlando, Florida, San Francisco and Seattle at the start of the problem. Wednesday. He said he would continue flights to Los Angeles, New York and Washington.

In its announcement, Emirates cited the cancellation as necessary due to operational issues related to the planned rollout of 5G mobile network services in the United States at certain airports.

We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and relevant authorities to mitigate operational issues, and hope to resume US services as soon as possible, the public airline said.

The UAE has successfully rolled out 5G coverage all around its airports without incident. But in the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration is concerned that the C-Band strand of 5G could interfere with aircraft equipment.

The Boeing 777, a major workhorse for Emirates, seems of particular concern in the deployment of 5G.

Japans All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd. said in a statement that the FAA had indicated that radio waves from the 5G wireless service could interfere with aircraft altimeters. Altimeters measure an aircraft’s height in the sky, crucial equipment for flying.

Boeing has announced flight restrictions for all airlines operating the Boeing 777 aircraft, and we have canceled or modified the aircraft for certain flights to/from the United States based on Boeing’s announcement, said ANA.

Japan Airlines Co.Ltd. 9201, -1.18% also said they were informed that 5G signals could interfere with the radio altimeter installed on the Boeing 777.

We will refrain from operating this model on the continental United States until we can confirm its safety and we regret to inform you that we will cancel the flight for which the aircraft cannot be replaced by the Boeing 787, the airline said.

Chicago-based Boeing Co. BA -3.52% did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Air India also announced on Twitter that it would cancel flights to Chicago, Newark, New York and San Francisco due to the rollout of 5G communications equipment. He said he would also try to use other planes on US routes.

The cancellations come even after cellphone carriers AT&T T, -0.11% and Verizon VZ, +0.13% postponed new wireless service near select US airports scheduled for this week.

The FAA will allow aircraft with accurate and reliable altimeters to operate around high-powered 5G. But planes with old altimeters will not be allowed to land in low visibility conditions.

