How to watch Chelsea from the 2022 Club World Cup on British TV





Chelsea were the last European team to lose this tournament, losing to the Corinthians in the final in 2012.

(

Image: David Ramos/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The FIFA Club World Cup is now two weeks away. Chelsea have entered the race to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

The European Champion is one of the 7 teams participating in the competition and advances to the semi-finals.

Opponents will be determined by match groups held between February 3rd and 6th. The full match schedule can be found below.

This year’s competition will be held for the fifth time in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Chelsea’s opening game will be held at the Mohammad bin Zayed Stadium, which can seat 15,000 people.

Where to watch the Club World Cup on British TV

This year’s FIFA Club World Cup will be broadcast live on the BBC.

The work is split into Red Button, iPlayer and BBC Sport websites.

FIFA Club World Cup 2022 Schedule

Chelsea could face one of their five opponents in the semi-finals. The details of the tournament are as follows.

round 1

3 February – Al Jazeera Club v AS Piré – 16:30

round 2

5 Feb – Al Ahly SC v CF Monterrey – 16:30 6 Feb – Al Hilal v 1st Round Winner – 16:30

semifinal

Feb 8 – SE Palmeiras v Round 2 Winner – 16:30 Feb 9 – Round 2 Winner – Chelsea FC – 16:30

3rd place

February 12 – Semifinal Loser #1 vs Semifinal Winner #2 – 13:00

critical

February 12 – Semifinal Winner #1 vs Semifinal Winner #2 – 16:30 New Competition Format

The current FIFA Club World Cup is a tournament that includes the winning teams in their respective continental competitions: AFC Champions League, CAF Champions League, CONCACAF Champions League, Copa Libertadores, OFC Champions League and, of course, UEFA Champions League. League.

However, in 2016 plans were made to expand the competition to a 32-team tournament in June.

A compromise was reached a year later, expanding to 24 teams and playing every four years.

2021 was originally planned as the launch year for the new format, but has been duly postponed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The new format is now hosted by China and is expected to launch next year.

